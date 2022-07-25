Check if you can still withdraw your FGTS, who is entitled to the benefit and where to check the values.

Brazilians usually withdraw amounts from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) to pay debts and invest in something, when possible. It is not uncommon for people to be interested in money, especially in a time of crisis where food prices have only increased.

The Federal Government allows workers to have access to two types of withdrawal: the extraordinary withdrawal and the birthday withdrawal, both from the FGTS. Although the amounts are drawn from the same fund, the withdrawal options are not the same and each has its own particularity.

In the case of the extraordinary withdrawal, each person can withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand, taking into account the sum of the available balances of all FGTS accounts. This type of withdrawal only occurs once. The worker who joins the extraordinary withdrawal will be able to pick up the value of the termination fine normally.

Can I still withdraw the R$ 1,000 from the FGTS?

The answer is yes. It is still possible to withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS. All interested citizens can withdraw amounts until the day December 15th. The credit is made automatically in the Caixa Tem account, in the name of the worker.

The FGTS withdrawal limit is BRL 1,000 and each person can withdraw whatever is available in their account. That is, if an individual has R$500, he will only withdraw that amount. In situations where the referring amounts have not automatically fallen into the account, it is necessary for the person to request the release of the money.

It is worth remembering that the withdrawal is optional for the worker, if he is not interested in withdrawing the money, just do not make any transaction and the amount will return to the fund accounts.

Where can I check if I can withdraw the R$ 1,000 from the FGTS?

Consultations can be made on the FGTS website, where it is necessary to inform CPF, PIS number and password. On the page it is indicated whether the person is entitled to the withdrawal and how the procedure will take place.

Another consultation option is through the FGTS app, available for Android and iOS, where CPF and password are requested. It is also possible to request the withdrawal of money, if any, through this same application.

In addition, the worker can go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch in the region where he resides to consult values, request a return of amounts and inform that he is not interested in the withdrawal. For more information about the withdrawal, just click here.

