Cars online: 5 most applied scams when buying vehicles over the internet – 07/25/2022

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazilians have become more willing to buy goods and services online, including cars. Along with the facilities, the number of scams applied to bona fide consumers also grew. UOL Cars talked to Procon and the Civil Police of São Paulo to identify the five most common scams in buying and selling cars over the internet.

According to the interviewees, criminals use some strategies in common: they offer unmissable deals and create a sense of urgency, claiming that the consumer will miss a unique opportunity if he does not close the deal soon. “They instill in the person a feeling of greed and activate the trigger of exclusivity, of urgency. Therefore, the tip is always to be suspicious when the offer is very advantageous and the seller is in a great hurry”, explains André Junji Ikari, holder of the 2nd Cyber ​​Crimes Division.

The executive director of Procon-SP, Guilherme Farid, says that the best way to be safe is not to buy vehicles online. For him, the Brazilian market has not yet reached the maturity necessary to sell products of such high value in the virtual environment. “It is interesting to use the internet to obtain information about the vehicle, but before buying it is important to know the car in person, see if it really exists, carry out an inspection and check the documents”, he warns.

The 5 most common scams when selling vehicles online

1- Cloned ad

A champion of occurrence, the cloned ad scam is when a criminal uses photos and information from a real car, advertised by a person or store. Therefore, when the interested party searches for the plate, he finds adequate information. The scammer usually offers a more interesting price and, if the interested party asks to see the vehicle in person, he makes an excuse.

“That’s why you can never pay for a car without seeing it first.

See if there is no accident, the real state of conservation of the vehicle, check if revisions are in order? Check information that is not normally available at the time of sale”, says Guilherme Farid.

2- Signal blow

Some crooks are less ambitious, the intention is not even to take the value of a car, but of the signal. They publish advantageous offers and, when someone appears interested in seeing the vehicle, they ask him to deposit a down payment, arguing that there are several interested parties. After the deposit, they disappear and the buyer ends up losing the money invested. The tip to avoid it is never make any kind of payment before seeing the vehicle, especially in the account of third parties.

3- Automaker employee

Deputy André Junji Ikari explains that the creativity of criminals is very great. Among the tricks invented is the coup by the automaker’s employee. “Usually, someone comes up saying that he is a relative or friend of an employee of the automaker, so he could buy a car directly from the factory at a special price. They always create an idea of ​​exclusivity and a great deal”, explains Ikari.

In the best structured cases, the scammer shows false documents, such as invoices, and the interested party even receives alleged calls from the automaker confirming the purchase – made by other members of the gang. Upon paying the down payment, or even the entire car, the thieves disappear and the buyer realizes that he has fallen for a scam.

4- Covered letter of credit

Among the creative scams, there is that of the contemplated consortium. The seller announces that he has been – or knows someone who has been – contemplated in an automotive consortium, but has no interest in using the credit. In this modality, the criminal extols the advantages of the consortium, which can be cheaper than financing, but again, after paying the down payment, the buyer does not receive what was promised.

5- Car with hidden claims

Another recurring scam, applied to unsuspecting consumers, is when the seller even delivers a real car, but hides hidden accidents from the buyer, such as crashes, theft or auction. “It is not that these claims make the purchase unfeasible, but the consumer has the right to know. Some would not like to buy a car that has already been stolen and recovered, for example. , if he has any kind of restriction. The agency issues a certificate with this information”, informs the delegate André Ikari.