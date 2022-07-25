Cazarré comments on castration scene in “Pantanal”: “It’s going to be tough”

Juliano Cazarré is Alcides in “Pantanal”, a remake of Benedito Ruy Barbosa’s soap opera (Photo: Globo/João Miguel Júnior)

With “Pantanal” entering its final stretch, one of the most awaited moments by the public is the castration of Alcidescharacter of Juliano Cazarre. In participation in the Globo program “Conversa com Bial”, the actor revealed that the sequence is one of the most difficult moments of the soap opera of Bruno Luperi.

“It’s going to be as hard as it was last time. A little different, but just as hard,” he declared, without going into details about the event. In the original version of “Pantanal”, written by Luperi’s grandfather, Benedito Ruy Barbosa, Alcides (Angelo Antonio in the original version) suffers the punishment after tenorio (Antonio Petrin/Murilo Benicio) discover the affair of the pawn with his wife, Maria Bruaca (Ângela Leal/Isabel Teixeira).

In the scene, he gathers the lovers and arrests Alcides, leaving him speechless. In front of his wife, from whom he ends up separating, he heats a knife on the fire and directs it to the pawn’s genitals, causing him to faint in pain. At the end of the novel, however, Alcides told Maria Bruaca that Tenório had missed the target and he was not castrated. According to Ângelo Antônio, the turnaround would have been the result of public commotion.

The repercussion of the scene was so great that Antônio Petrin suffered a lot for giving life to the villain Tenório. At the time, he had his house in Santo André, São Paulo, stoned by the public. On another occasion, two ladies attacked him, slapping him, in a store in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul.

For a long time, Luperi made suspense about the adaptation of the sequence in the new version of “Pantanal”: “Nobody will see the soap opera if I answer everything (laughs). But some events have to happen, maybe not in the way they were conceived,” he said.

However, the author has followed his grandfather’s text to the letter, with few changes in the plot directions. Proof of this was the death of Madeleine (Karine Teles). Part of the public wanted her to continue in the feuilleton, but Luperi preferred to keep the original text.