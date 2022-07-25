Ceará plays badly and loses to lantern Juventude by 1 to 0 at the end of the Serie A shift

O Ceará was defeated by Youth 1-0, this Sunday afternoon (24), at the end of the 1st shift of the Brazilian Serie A. Vovô played badly and was defeated at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS).

With the result, Alvinegro lost the chance to end the round with its best score in consecutive points and end the 1st round of Serie A with 24 points, in 12th place. The gaucho team came out of last place by beating Vovô, reaching 16 points.

With no parallel competition in the middle of the week, Alvinegro will play again on Saturday (30), at 4:30 pm against Palmeiras, at Castelão, for the 20th round, in the opening of the return.

The game

The match started with the home team attacking, as they were desperate to get out of last place. And concentrating their attacks on the aerial play, Juventude was dangerous and scared Ceará in the opening minutes.

And in the first submission of Juventude, Bruno Nazário took a free-kick on the wall and in the left, Moraes took a chance to defend João Ricardo.

Ceara responded in the 9th minute, with a quick counterattack: Vina launched Mendoza at speed, but the Colombian finished weakly and goalkeeper Felipe Alves defended.

After the move created, Vovô was pressured again, but marking the edges of the field well to avoid crosses, the white-and-white defense stood out.

Subtitle:

One of Ceará’s top names, Lima barely appeared in the game Photograph:

Ceará SC/Disclosure

After pressure from the home team, Ceará started to control the game. With more possession of the ball, Vozão got closer to the Juventude area and created a great chance in the 19th minute: after a cross by Nino Paraíba, Cléber headed over the defense, the ball left for Vina, who fixed it for Richard Coelho, but the steering wheel sent it out.

In the final stretch of the 1st half, the game – which was no longer the best – got ugly, with many tackles and mistakes in the creation of plays.

And for Vovô, as much as Vina, Mendoza and Lima tried to create something, the defense of Juventude remained attentive.

When Ceará fit in a counterattack, Vina launched Mendoza, who found Cléber, but the center forward sent it over the goal.

Nothing inspired and goal conceded

The final stage of the game began with Juventude insisting on the aerial game, looking for the center forward Pitta. The constant plays hampered Ceará’s defensive actions.

When Grandpa managed to get out for the game, Richard fixed it for Vina, who hit placed, but the defense stopped.

But who really scared was the home team in a strong submission by Paulo Henrique, which João Ricardo made a beautiful save.

Unable to create with the ball on the ground, Grandpa also started to look for the aerial play, with Cléber as a reference.

Without inspiration, Ceará did not have a good match and gave space for Juventude to send the ball in the area. And in one of these attempts, Moraes crossed and Pitta headed in the corner to open the scoring in the 20th minute. The detail of the bid was that the short Nino Paraíba who marked the center forward Pitta.

Subtitle:

The striker Pitta scored the winning goal for Juventude, in a failure by Ceará Photograph:

Fernando Alves/ECJuventude

With Vázquez, Diego Rigonato, Rodrigo Lindoso, Matheus Peixoto and Fernando Sobral on the field, Ceará tried to get a tie, but it came up against their uninspired performance.

With much more possession of the ball, due to the retreat of Juventude, Ceará tried to create in the final stretch of the game, but was wrong too much. At the best opportunity, Mendoza headed wide, in the 42nd minute.

In addition, Ceará even tried, at 50 minutes, but lacked quality and calm to leave Caxias do Sul at least with a draw.

Escalations:

Youth:

Felipe Alves, Soares, Thalisson, Paulo Miranda, Moraes, Elton, Marlon, Paulo Henrique, Edinho, Bruno Nazário and Pitta. Coach: Umberto Louzier

Ceará:

João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Luiz Otávio, Messias, Bruno Pacheco; Richardson, Richard Coelho, Lima, Mendoza and Vina; Cleber. Coach: Marquinhos Santos

TECHNICAL SHEET | Youth x Ceará

Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Location: Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Date/Time: July 24, 2022 at 4 pm

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima – MG

Assistant 1: Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira – MG

Assistant 2: Marcio Gleidson Correia Dias – PA

Video Referee: Adriano Milczvski – PR









Is this content useful to you?

