Celebrity suffers paralysis, gets a crooked face and has a worse diagnosis

Gustavo Tubarão, famous on social media for the funny videos he makes, had a paralysis in his face that can last six months

Known on social media for the humorous videos he makes, Gustavo Tubarão made a tense revelation to followers last Sunday (24). The famous revealed that he has a facial paralysis that can take a long time to get better.

Through a video on Instagram, the influencer said that he was having lunch when he felt that his mouth was a little strange. Looking in the mirror, he realized he was paralyzed. Because of this, he had a serious anxiety crisis and had to be seen by family members who were in the same place as him.

Gustavo Tubarão explained that yesterday was his sister’s wedding, and that’s why he was afraid of spoiling the ceremony. Despite the scare and after medical attention, he ended up feeling better and understood the problem he was in. “I was desperate and yesterday was my sister’s wedding. Thank God I had some medical cousins ​​and I’m diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy. I’m fine, I just have a pain behind my ear,” he declared.

VERY BIG SCARE

The famous also revealed that he had a serious problem with anxiety after realizing that he was unable to move part of his face. “I started to have a terrible, very strong anxiety crisis, it gave me a panic attack because I thought I was having a stroke, a stroke”, he lamented, also saying that maybe in 6 months he was already recovered.

HOW PROBLEM OCCURS

Gustavo Tubarão also explained that herpes, stress and going out into the cold after taking a hot shower can trigger the problem. “I can’t stop laughing,” he joked. He also made comparisons with the Atlético Mineiro mascot and with a camel, publishing photos of the two with their mouths crooked, that is, he is already taking the situation in stride.

