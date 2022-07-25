Check out six tips to strengthen the immune system

During the winter, it is common for people to prefer closed places and stay closer to face the cold. Behavior facilitates the circulation of viruses and bacteria and therefore it is important to have a strengthened immunity.

An efficient immune system depends on a number of things – including genetic inheritance -, but food plays a key role in making the body’s defenses work well.

Doctor Márcia Simões, a specialist in Family Health, listed 7 simple tips to strengthen the immune system. “Avoiding illness is something very important at this time of year, even more so in the reality that we live with new viruses circulating”, she says.

Here are 6 simple tips to strengthen the immune system:

1. Increase hydration

Water plays a key role in the body’s chemical reactions, helping to regulate temperature and eliminate toxins. However, it is common for fluid consumption to decrease on cold days. It is important to be aware of the amount of water ingested and, if possible, increase it.

2. Use garlic as a seasoning

Used for centuries in cooking, this food helps eliminate toxic substances from the body. In addition, it collaborates in the prevention of flu, colds and inflammations.

3. Consume citrus fruits

Fruits such as acerola, pineapple, orange, lemon and cashew are sources of vitamin C. The ideal is to consume them daily.

4. Eat dark vegetables

Vegetables like broccoli, kale and spinach are essential for immune system cells. In addition, they are sources of folic acid, a substance that also participates in the formation of cells responsible for the body’s defense.

5. Include oilseeds in the diet

Rich in nutrients and vegetable proteins, pistachios, walnuts, almonds, chestnuts and peanuts are excellent for strengthening the immune system. They are also full of antioxidants, minerals and phytochemicals, substances that help prevent disease.

6. Use ginger

Rich in gingerol, ginger boosts the body’s immunity. It has anti-inflammatory properties and helps to clear the airways.

Check out other foods that boost immunity:

