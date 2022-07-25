Check out some tips to get even more out of PIX and save money

PIX, an instant payment method, was created by the Central Bank. Among several advantages, the service allows the transfer of values ​​in a few seconds, at any time of the day. With so many facilities, it is good to know some tips to get even more out of PIX.

The service is safe, practical and fast. Since PIX started operating in Brazil – in November 2020 – users have noticed the difference in the reduction of transaction costs, in addition to the security and financial inclusion of many Brazilians who previously did not have access to the services offered due to fees. .

Tips for getting more out of PIX

With PIX, anyone with a registered key can transfer money at any time of the day. It works for 24 hours and does not charge users any fees.

And today it is so popular that many people have even found fun ways to use the service. Have you ever thought about gifting a friend, for example, with good money? This is possible in a few clicks. And PIX allows the transaction to be accompanied by a message indicating the reason for the transfer.

It is not difficult to find people who ask for a PIX transfer as a birthday gift. Thus, each one uses the money as they see fit and who knows, even gathers a greater value and buys something they want. Not to mention that it makes life a lot easier for those who never know how to choose the best gift.

Among the tips to get even more out of PIX, have you ever thought about transferring money to yourself? It can be a good way to leave a specific account for the emergency reserve and transfer the money from one bank to another, without additional charge.

Also, another way to take advantage of PIX is to check if the store offers discounts on purchases paid for through this medium. It’s already a way to guarantee some discount and save more.