check out what the stars reveal for this Sunday (24/7)

posted on 07/24/2022 06:00



(credit: Pixabay/Reproduction)

the sacred expression

Stardate: Venus and Jupiter square

Even if you are the most self-serving and manipulative person in the galaxy, there will still be a moment when your heart will open up and express compassion, motivating you to act on behalf of the people who evoke this sacred feeling, no matter how irrational it seems.

In fact, no matter how cold your heart has cooled, it remains, even so, a heart, the instrument through which the Life of your life expresses itself and elevates you to the integration of your individuality with the cosmogonic currents of which your presence Is made.

These are sacred moments, in which you find your true value, which manifests itself to the same extent that you value the lives of the people you interact with. Accept, if only to experience something different, the sacred expression of the Life of your life.

















































ARIES (birth between 3/21 to 4/20)

Invite people who you know will appreciate your company. At this point, it would not be wise to experiment with new people, inviting people you don’t know well. Prefer people you know, with them it’s guaranteed.

TAURUS (birth between 4/21 to 5/20)

The light and receptive state of mind is a sign that something good is about to happen, however, it is better not to wait, because, in itself, this state of mind is also a reward. Enjoy everything available.

TWINS (birth between 5/21 to 6/20)

There are pleasures that are expensive, but they don’t guarantee the same satisfaction you’d get from simple experiences. Avoid falling into the temptation of convincing yourself that something, just because it is expensive, should offer you magnificence.

CANCER (birth between 6/21 to 7/21)

Experiences that are known to provide you with lightness and joy will be chosen, because repetition guarantees similar results this time around. Venturing into unknown paths would not be wise.

LION (birth between 7/22 to 8/22)

What you do, taking the relevant initiatives, is what will work, because if you have ulterior motives and subterfuges in progress, be sure that this will complicate the way, needlessly.

VIRGO (birth between 8/23 to 9/22)

People who promise worlds and funds are seductive and attractive, however, it would be better not to get into their tale, because even if they are motivated by a lot of good will, the results would not be positive.

LIBRA (birth between 9/23 to 10/22)

It would seem prudent to do everything on your own, following an independent path. However, nothing guarantees that this is the solution, because help is available and the path, when shared, is much better.

SCORPIO (birth between 9/23 to 11/21)

Even though people very willingly want to help you by giving advice, this is a time when you need to bet on your intuition and check the results. Too many guesses will only confuse you.

SAGITTARIUS (birth between 11/22 to 12/21)

Inwardly, you know very well what needs to be done, however, what you haven’t properly evaluated yet is the cost of the action. This needs to be checked as best as possible to avoid useless exaggeration.

CAPRICORN (birth between 12/22 to 1/20)

The people who motivate you to take action do so with great enthusiasm, because, after all, they are not the ones who will be on the front lines, having to take the brunt of events. Keep this in mind.

AQUARIUS (birth between 1/21 to 2/19)

Independence does not reside in not needing anyone, but in that, even though you can do everything by yourself, your soul recognizes that it is much better to share the path with someone. Sharing enriches the people involved.

PISCES (birth between 2/20 to 3/20)

From so much seeking satisfaction, your soul can fall into counterproductive illusions. Joy is available, try not to spoil it by taking paths that, intuitively, your soul knows will produce adversity.