China puts six C919 prototypes together to show strength and celebrate achievement





In mid-June, China Commercial Aviation Corporation (COMAC) had confirmed about the completion of in-flight tests of its jet model. narrowbody C919, the last step before obtaining type certification for the aircraft.

To celebrate the feat, the state-owned manufacturer released a special video (below) with the six prototypes taxiing together, performing something similar to a “Elephant Walk”. This term was coined by the US Air Force to designate the joint taxiing of military aircraft just before take-off or simply to make a show of force.

Flight tests had been taking place since 2019 at the manufacturer’s bases in Shanghai, Xian, Dongying and Nanchang. COMAC expects the jet to enter commercial operation before the end of the year.





China Eastern Airlines will be the first airline to operate the C919. The agreement for the purchase of five aircraft was signed between the airline and COMAC in autumn 2021. All five aircraft will be based in Shanghai and will fly to destinations such as Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xiamen, Wuhan and Qingdao.

Shanghai-based COMAC has been developing and manufacturing the C919 since 2008. The first sample rolled off the production line at the assembly plant in November 2015, and in May 2017 it aired for the first time in Shanghai.

The aircraft can be produced in several modifications with different numbers of seats (from 158 to 190), similar to Western competitors Airbus and Boeing. The average flight range of the C919 will be about 4,075 km, the maximum – 5,500 km, the C919 can fly at an altitude of up to 12,000 m.

Orders for C919

To date, COMAC has received orders for 815 C919 aircraft from 28 airlines, almost all of them in China, totaling about 500 billion yuan (about US$75 billion), according to the company’s website. Of these, only 34 aircraft were acquired by foreign customers.

COMAC predicts that more than 40,600 new aircraft will be delivered to the global market between 2020 and 2039, totaling about $5.9 trillion. Of these, the volume of deliveries of the Chinese C919 and ARJ21 aircraft developed by the company could be around US$ 732 billion.



