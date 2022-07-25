Ciro attacks those who were “built in this project” and “deserted for trifle or minister’s position”

Ciro Gomes’ (PDT) speech at the PDT convention that launched Roberto Cláudio (PDT) as governor was harsh against former governor Camilo Santana (PT). Ciro at times mentioned PT explicitly, mentioning the work to elect him in 2014. In other situations, he made allusions without saying Camilo’s name.

“Our people are not to blame for the vanity and arrogance of leaders who, once built in this struggle and around this project, now serve for a pittance, for a handful of nothing or a little ministerial position and desert humility and struggle. of the people.” Ciro had already said that Camilo would have changed his position after receiving an offer from Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to be minister, if the party won the presidential election.

“They frequent the ways of Judas,” said Ciro. “But even Jesus, our lord, son of God, among 12 friends only, had one who pushed his knife kissing his face. How much more a poor humble sinner like me”, completed the PDT candidate for president.

Ciro briefly mentioned the conflicts between allies, said he would not comment on the conflict with his own brothers and asked for humility. He also questioned whether the current political cycle is really that good. “If we were all this avocadorol, if we were all these rascals, why does our main opponent lead the polls?” he asked.

He also said: “Important politicians, lower your crest a little, put your foot on the ground a little, put on the sandal of humility.”

He commented on the friction between the allies and in his own family. “Everyone is seeing the fuss that is in the papers.” He added: “I don’t comment on family matters in the newspapers.”

One of the most direct messages to Camilo was when he remembered his time in government. “I, having been the most popular governor of Brazil in my time, for the affection of the people, I never asked back the power of Ceará for me.”

Ciro said that he made room for a new generation, “that thought more about the people than about their ambition, than about their vanity, their arrogance and their arrogance.”

He recalled his own election as governor, in 1990. As he reported, there was an agreement to launch Sérgio Machado. But, as he pointed out, when they went to gauge the perception of the people, Sérgio was rejected. And it was decided that Ciro would resign from the City Hall of Fortaleza in the second year of his administration to run for governor.

With information from Filipe Pereira

