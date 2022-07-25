City of Minas has the cheapest gasoline in Brazil, says ANP survey

Residents of Passos, in the Southwest of Minas, are paying less per liter of gasoline compared to all of Brazil. which points out the research carried out by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), between July 17th and 23rd.
The survey found that the liter of gasoline sold at some of the city’s gas stations has the lowest price in Brazil. The product was found at R$ 5.09. Ethanol considered the cheapest in Minas: R$ 3.79.
The ANP also found that Passos has the second lowest average price of common gasoline in the country (R$ 5.28), behind only Macap, capital of Amap (R$ 5.26).
The state also reduced the tax on electricity to 18%, from 30%, and communications, from 27%.
Since the beginning of July, according to the ANP, the average price of gasoline has fallen by over 20% in Passos and So Sebastio do Paraso.
