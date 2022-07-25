City of Minas has the cheapest gasoline in Brazil, says ANP survey

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on City of Minas has the cheapest gasoline in Brazil, says ANP survey 1 Views

Gasoline pump
Research carried out by the ANP showed that, in Passos, gasoline was found at R$ 5.09 at some stations. (photo: Garage 360)

Residents of Passos, in the Southwest of Minas, are paying less per liter of gasoline compared to all of Brazil. which points out the research carried out by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), between July 17th and 23rd.

The survey found that the liter of gasoline sold at some of the city’s gas stations has the lowest price in Brazil. The product was found at R$ 5.09. Ethanol considered the cheapest in Minas: R$ 3.79.

The ANP also found that Passos has the second lowest average price of common gasoline in the country (R$ 5.28), behind only Macap, capital of Amap (R$ 5.26).

Data from Minas Gerais presented the value of R$ 5.76. The National Petroleum Agency surveyed prices at 555 gas stations in the state. In Brazil, the price of R$5.89 for gasoline is the result of the average of 5,548 establishments.

READ MORE – Reduction in the price of gasoline could cause deflation in July

variation

In Passos, gasoline prices ranged from R$5.09 to R$5.79 in a survey carried out at eight gas stations. The government had already reduced the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) from 31% to 18% on July 1st.

The state also reduced the tax on electricity to 18%, from 30%, and communications, from 27%.

Since the beginning of July, according to the ANP, the average price of gasoline has fallen by over 20% in Passos and So Sebastio do Paraso.

READ MORE – With ICMS reduction, gasoline drops 20% in BH, according to survey

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

MG starts issuing the new National Identity Card in the coming days – Nacional

(photo: TSE Divulgao) The first National Identity Cards (CIN) will be issued in Rio Grande …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved