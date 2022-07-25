City of Minas has the cheapest gasoline in Brazil, says ANP survey

Research carried out by the ANP showed that, in Passos, gasoline was found at R$ 5.09 at some stations. (photo: Garage 360)

Residents of Passos, in the Southwest of Minas, are paying less per liter of gasoline compared to all of Brazil. which points out the research carried out by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), between July 17th and 23rd.

The survey found that the liter of gasoline sold at some of the city’s gas stations has the lowest price in Brazil. The product was found at R$ 5.09. Ethanol considered the cheapest in Minas: R$ 3.79.

The ANP also found that Passos has the second lowest average price of common gasoline in the country (R$ 5.28), behind only Macap, capital of Amap (R$ 5.26).

Data from Minas Gerais presented the value of R$ 5.76. The National Petroleum Agency surveyed prices at 555 gas stations in the state. In Brazil, the price of R$5.89 for gasoline is the result of the average of 5,548 establishments. READ MORE – Reduction in the price of gasoline could cause deflation in July

variation