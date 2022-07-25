City of Minas has the cheapest gasoline in Brazil, says ANP survey

Research carried out by the ANP showed that, in Passos, gasoline was found at R$ 5.09 at some stations. (photo: Garage 360)

Passengers are paying less per liter of gasoline compared to all of Brazil. which indicates a survey carried out by the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), last week, between July 17th and 23rd, in Passos, Southwest of Minas Gerais. The survey found that in some of the gas stations in Passos, the liter of gasoline sold has the lowest price in Brazil. The liter was found at R$ 5.09.

Passos also has the cheapest fuel ethanol price in all of Minas Gerais: R$ 3.79. The ANP also found that the municipality has the second cheapest average price of regular gasoline in Brazil (R% 5.28), behind only Macap, the capital of Amap (R$ 5.26).

In Passos, gasoline prices ranged from R$5.09 to R$5.79 in the survey carried out at eight gas stations. The government had already reduced the ICMS (Imposto sobre a Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços) from 31% to 18% on July 1st. The state also reduced the tax on electricity to 18%, which was 30%, and on communications, which was 27%. In July, according to an ANP survey, the average price of gasoline fell by over 20% in Passos and So Sebastio do Paraso since the beginning of the month.

The rule of thumb in the city is to research before refueling. Even taking into account that you have to drive a car to search, it’s worth it. Another alternative to finding cheaper fuel is to call gas stations before leaving home to fill up the tank.