Claudia Raia receives news of pregnancy and confirms arrival

Overjoyed, Claudia Raia revealed the arrival of new members in her family

Claudia Raia is a very charismatic figure and, just like on TV, has conquered more and more admirers on the internet. Only on Instagram, where she shares part of her life and work routine with internet users, the famous already has more than 7 million followers, a number that continues to rise.

In a publication, Claudia Raia showed a cute photo and revealed the arrival of her new ‘children’ and family members. At 55 years old, she told the news and even gave the names of the little ones: Lupita and Loren, both puppies, they appeared wearing clothes and a little bow on their head, it gave a special charm.

“Loren and Lupita, the newest members we’ve adopted into our family,” she wrote. Claudia Raia’s publication garnered many likes and several comments, both from fans and celebrities such as Heloísa Périssé, Mariana Ximenes, Gabriel David and many others. It is worth mentioning that the actress is not the only famous who encouraged the adoption. Recently, actress Dira Paes wrote a text on her social networks talking about the adoption of 2 kittens.

PREGNANCY NEWS

Currently married to Jarbas Homem de Mello, actress Claudia Raia spoke about her possible pregnancy and exposures that left her eggs frozen: “We have medicine as our ally. It is a great desire that we have. There is still no date, no deadline, but we dream of it”, revealed the artist.

In time, Claudia Raia already has two children, fruits of her marriage with actor Edson Celulari, in all, the two were married for 17 years and maintains a friendship relationship after the end.