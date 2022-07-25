Coach Maurcio Souza fired from Vasco after defeat in Serie B

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Coach Maurcio Souza fired from Vasco after defeat in Serie B 2 Views

Maur
photo: Divulgao/Vasco

Maurcio Souza was sent away by Vasco’s board

Vasco announced this Sunday the dismissal of coach Maurcio Souza after just over a month at the club. The coach leaves the command of the team after the defeat to Vila Nova, bottom of Serie B, this Saturday, by 1-0.

Serie B team signings for the second half

Copete, striker (Bahia)
Copete, striker (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia)
Igor Torres, forward (Bahia) – photo: Divulgao
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque)
Fernandinho, forward (Brusque) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Baya, forward (Brusque)
Paulo Baya, striker (Brusque) – photo: Disclosure
Alisson Farias, forward (Chapecoense)
Alisson Farias, striker (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense)
Mailton, right-back (Chapecoense) – photo: Divulgao
Thom
Thoms Bendinelli, midfielder (Chapecoense) – photo: Disclosure
Paulinho Moccelin, forward (CRB)
Paulinho Moccelin, striker (CRB) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Poletto, forward (Crici
Lucas Poletto, striker (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Bocanegra, defender (Crici
Bocanegra, defender (Cricima) – photo: Divulgao
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro)
Marquinhos Cipriano, left-back (Cruzeiro) – photo: Publicity
Bruno Rodrigues, forward (Cruzeiro)
Bruno Rodrigues, striker (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Lu
Lus Felipe, defender (Cruzeiro) – photo: Divulgao
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise)
Pablo Siles, steering wheel (Cruise) – photo: Divulgao
Guilherme, striker (Gr
Guilherme, striker (Grmio) – photo: Divulgao
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Gr
Lucas Leiva, midfielder (Grmio) – photo: Publicity
Isaac, half (Guarani)
Isaac, half (Guarani) – photo: Disclosure
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani)
Jamerson, left-back (Guarani) – photo: Publicity
Jonathan, striker (N
Jonathan, forward (Nutico) – photo: Disclosure
Souza, midfielder (N
Souza, midfielder (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Jobson, steering wheel (N
Jobson, steering wheel (Nutico) – photo: Divulgao
Paulo Victor, striker (Oper
Paulo Victor, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Divulgao
Getterson, Striker (Oper
Getterson, striker (Operrio-PR) – photo: Disclosure
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta)
Rithely, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
lvis, midfielder (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
Leandro Barcia, forward (Ponte Preta)
Leandro Barcia, striker (Ponte Preta) – photo: Divulgao
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta)
Mateus Silva, defender (Ponte Preta) – photo: Publicity
L
Lo Tocartins, forward (Sampaio Corra)
Alex Teixeira, forward (Vasco)
Alex Teixeira, striker (Vasco) – photo: Divulgao

This was Maurcio Souza’s first opportunity in front of a professional team. Before, he had worked in Flamengo’s youth categories, and was also an assistant for the Rubro-Negro team, coming to take over the main team at specific moments.

He leaves the Giant of the Hill with 45.8% of success, with eight games, three victories, three draws and two defeats. The commander arrived to replace Z Ricardo, who moved to Japanese football, but had been suffering from criticism from the crowd due to the team’s drop in performance.

“We are here to communicate the departure of Maurcio Souza. We know the responsibility of the year we have, the mission we have this year. Unfortunately, the results that we thought we could achieve with the coach were not achieved. These reasons make us have this change. Whenever there is a need to change the route. Whenever we understand that this is necessary to reach the objective. That’s why we work 24 hours a day almost. We understand that this change was necessary. Coach understood perfectly”, announced Carlos Brazil, football director.

“Right now, we keep working with the permanent committee. Emilio, Joo as an assistant, Celso, Daniel Felix as a physical trainer. We will decide together with the entire football collegiate the new coach with calm and patience. name there is an official communiqué”, added the leader.

With the last stumble, Vasco lost one position and the third place in the competition, with 35 points. The lead to fifth place is now six points.

The Cruzmaltino team returns to the field this Thursday, in a duel against CRB, in So Janurio. The match takes place this Thursday, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), and is valid for the 21st round of the tournament. Meanwhile, the team led by assistant Emilio Faro.

Check out Vasco’s statement about Maurcio Souza’s resignation below:

“The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama informs the dismissal of the coach of the professional football team, Maurcio Souza.

Vasco da Gama thanks Maurcio Souza for all his dedication throughout the games in which he remained in front of the Club’s professional football team and wishes him success in the sequence of his career.

Cruzmaltina’s professional team is under the care of its permanent committee formed by the interim Emilio Faro, the assistant Joo Correia and the physical trainer Daniel Felix”.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Brazilians are off the podium at the X Games; Luizinho is bronze | skateboard

The Brazilian trio was left out of the women’s street skate podium at the X …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved