Coach Maurcio Souza fired from Vasco after defeat in Serie B

This was Maurcio Souza’s first opportunity in front of a professional team. Before, he had worked in Flamengo’s youth categories, and was also an assistant for the Rubro-Negro team, coming to take over the main team at specific moments.

He leaves the Giant of the Hill with 45.8% of success, with eight games, three victories, three draws and two defeats. The commander arrived to replace Z Ricardo, who moved to Japanese football, but had been suffering from criticism from the crowd due to the team’s drop in performance.

“We are here to communicate the departure of Maurcio Souza. We know the responsibility of the year we have, the mission we have this year. Unfortunately, the results that we thought we could achieve with the coach were not achieved. These reasons make us have this change. Whenever there is a need to change the route. Whenever we understand that this is necessary to reach the objective. That’s why we work 24 hours a day almost. We understand that this change was necessary. Coach understood perfectly”, announced Carlos Brazil, football director.

“Right now, we keep working with the permanent committee. Emilio, Joo as an assistant, Celso, Daniel Felix as a physical trainer. We will decide together with the entire football collegiate the new coach with calm and patience. name there is an official communiqué”, added the leader.

With the last stumble, Vasco lost one position and the third place in the competition, with 35 points. The lead to fifth place is now six points.

The Cruzmaltino team returns to the field this Thursday, in a duel against CRB, in So Janurio. The match takes place this Thursday, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), and is valid for the 21st round of the tournament. Meanwhile, the team led by assistant Emilio Faro.

Check out Vasco’s statement about Maurcio Souza’s resignation below:

“The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama informs the dismissal of the coach of the professional football team, Maurcio Souza.

Vasco da Gama thanks Maurcio Souza for all his dedication throughout the games in which he remained in front of the Club’s professional football team and wishes him success in the sequence of his career.

Cruzmaltina’s professional team is under the care of its permanent committee formed by the interim Emilio Faro, the assistant Joo Correia and the physical trainer Daniel Felix”.