Collection of 17 rare coins is worth a fortune

The collection with 17 coins amounts to a very high value, and is paid for by collectors. It includes several types of sport.

There are rarer models of coins with great value for collectors. Numismatists pay up to R$7,000 for a coin worth just R$1. What will determine the value of a coin is its rarity. In addition, the state of conservation also influences. There is even a collection of 17 rare coins that is worth a lot of money. See below for all the details.

In short, on the Central Bank website, collectors can see a list of all commemorative coins, as well as the issued quantity of each one. Numismatists can also register to receive, by e-mail, information about future Brazilian coin releases.

On the Central Bank website, collectors can even find guidelines for the correct conservation of coins. Their condition is determined according to their conservation, that is, those considered to be very well preserved have at least 70% of the details of the original minting.

Rare coin models require them to wear no more than 20% to keep their value high. The coins considered “fleur de l’inner” have all the details and have not even gone into circulation.

Currently, the R$1 coin that is worth R$7,000 on the market commemorates the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Including, the collection with 17 coins amounts to a very high value, and is paid for by collectors. It includes swimming, golf, basketball, track and field, football, volleyball, judo and boxing.

The rarest in the collection is the Olympic flag coin, which was launched in 2012. As it is the most valuable, it costs R$300. The others range from R$8 to R$30, as is the case with swimming. and athletics.

Image: Disclosure / Central Bank