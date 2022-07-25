Collision between car and bicycle leaves one dead and three children injured

Car was traveling along the highway towards Lavras to Conselheiro Lafaiete, when it hit the cyclists on the sides of the highway (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure)

A 62-year-old man died early this Sunday afternoon (7/24) after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a car on BR-265, in Barbacena, in Campo das Vertentes, Minas Gerais. Another three cyclists – the son, aged 7, and the nephews, aged 8 and 11, were injured.

According to the Fire Department, the car was traveling along the highway towards Lavras to Conselheiro Lafaiete, when, at the time of KM 3, close to the radar with a maximum permitted speed of 50 km/h, the vehicle hit the father, son and nephews.

With the strong impact of the collision, the man died instantly after stopping inside the car when going through the front windshield. The death was confirmed by the medical team of the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu).

According to firefighters, the 7-year-old child was rescued with suspected head trauma and injuries to the face and other parts of the body. The 8-year-old boy fractured his pelvis, in addition to other injuries. Both were taken to Santa Casa de Misericrdia de Barbacena.

The 11-year-old boy, who also had head trauma, was taken to the Regional Hospital.

Conscious car occupants

According to the military, the four occupants of the car “were conscious and oriented, with no apparent injuries”.

To State of Minesthe Fire Department said that it was not possible to check more information about them, as they had to be taken to the police base due to the social commotion that began to take shape at the crash site.

However, the crew had brief contact with one of the passengers of the vehicle, a 62-year-old woman, who was “very shaken and asking what happened”.

The expertise of the Civil Police attended the site for the usual work. The State and Military Highway Police also supported the investigations. The causes of the accident will be investigated.