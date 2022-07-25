Constant fear: advertising woman is allergic to medicines, cosmetics and makeup – 07/25/2022

Earlier this year, publicist Mariana Freitas, 29, was unable to escape the coronavirus. The diagnosis, however, raised a concern: Mariana is allergic to many medications — including dipyrone, which is highly recommended for the pain that the disease can cause.

The only thing she could take to relieve her symptoms is 500 mg of acetaminophen — a dose higher than that can cause Mariana to have an allergic reaction. “I had no complications”, says the publicist, relieved that she did not develop a serious condition of covid-19 and did not need to resort to other medicines.

The list of medicines that she cannot consume is long, so she carries a folded paper in her wallet that reads a series of substances that she cannot even come close to: aceclofenac, diclofenac, ketoprofen, flurbiprofen, loxoprofen sodium, naproxen, ketorolac, meloxicam, acetylsalicylic acid, among many others. From so much consulting the document, the paper is worn and patched with adhesive tape.

Mariana wants to tattoo the names of some of the most common classes of drugs, such as dipyrone and acetylsalicylic acid, which she cannot take to alert anyone who needs to help her if she has an accident and needs to be medicated. Mother of a 5-year-old girl, she has already taught her daughter where to find her legal medicines, and how to call relatives who live nearby in case of an emergency.

Today, Mariana knows better how to control an allergic crisis, she always has a pack of Allegra in her bag —since it’s not just any type of antiallergic she can take, and she’s sure she can — but she always needs to let people know who she goes out with. her, whether a friend or family member, that she could even die if she takes certain types of medications.

List of medicines that Mariana Freitas, 29, cannot take because they cause an allergic reaction Image: Personal archive

In addition to drug allergy, the advertiser has respiratory allergies, such as dust mites and pollen, and contact allergy, which manifests itself on the skin. Mariana cannot use various brands of cosmetics, makeup, moisturizers, sunscreens and even soaps.

“When I travel, I always take my soap, because I don’t know if those in hotels can give me allergies”, he says. Earrings, rings, necklaces and other accessories that are not gold or silver also cause an allergic reaction in Mariana, as well as woolen clothes. “When I lived in Rio Grande do Sul, I wore thermal clothes”, she says.

“I got a moisturizer, I put a little on my back and I got all red”, she recalls. When putting on deodorant, she needs to hold her breath and leave the room after sneezing the aerosol. “roll-on leaves me with irritated skin”, he laments. “I’m not used to putting products on my skin, doing skincare and I don’t wear makeup every day, because it can give me allergies. I don’t wear many things because I’m afraid.”

Before buying any item, she needs to look at the ingredient list. “Overall, vegan, paraben-free, or hypoallergenic products don’t make me sick and help the environment,” she says. “The only problem is the price, everything I use isn’t hard to find, but it’s always more expensive,” she says.

Sometimes, she doesn’t even need to touch a product, just smell it and she starts to sneeze, as in the case of some cleaning items.

List of medicines that Mariana Freitas, 29, can take Image: Personal archive

Origins

Mariana was 12 years old when she discovered her first allergy. During a tour of Urca, in Rio de Janeiro, she had an allergic reaction to the pollen of a flower. This respiratory allergy turned into bronchitis, which turned into asthma — a disease that she is treated to this day with the use of firecrackers. In consultation with an allergist, the publicist took a test and found that, in addition to a series of medications, she is allergic even to cockroaches.

At the age of 16, purple spots appeared on his body, as if they were bruises. At the time, Mariana took dipyrone for pain, and used a nasal decongestant continuously. “I was allergic to one of the two, or both together,” she recalls. “I spent a year and a half with stains and without taking any medicine, without taking anything. Just as they appeared, they disappeared”, she says.

One of the biggest scares she had was when she was pregnant and went to the emergency room because of a feeling of discomfort. “They gave me a medicine in my vein that I couldn’t take and I started to feel sick, nobody asked me about my allergies and they had to put me on the serum”, says Mariana. At the age of 18, she had breast reduction surgery which also generated an allergic reaction due to a postoperative medication.

Self-medication is a very common practice in Brazilian daily life. When any kind of pain hits, we turn to an over-the-counter pill, an ointment. But that’s not what happens when Mariana has any kind of symptoms. “I’m in pain for fear of medicating myself”, she says. “Are I going to take something I don’t know if I have an allergy and die?”

The only type of allergy Mariana doesn’t have is food. “I can eat anything,” she celebrates herself. In fact, the only source of vitamin C that she can consume is that found in food, as supplements can also cause an allergic reaction.

So far, Mariana’s daughter has not shown any type of allergy, but Mariana knows that she probably inherited the most unusual types of allergies from her grandmother.

treatments

“Usually there is a genetic basis,” explains Leonardo Medeiros, an allergist at Hospital São Vicente de Paulo, in Rio de Janeiro. “There is the environmental component, if the patient never comes into contact with a substance that can cause allergy, he will never know he is allergic. It is the contact that triggers the genetic behavior”, he adds.

Each type of allergy can be adequately treated with the use of antiallergics or corticosteroids in severe cases. “If you can identify the cause, you need to stop contact with it, not expose yourself to it anymore and take some precautions, such as staying hydrated and taking antiallergic drugs”, says the doctor.

For some cases, there is the option of treating by means of immunotherapy, which gradually makes the body come into contact with the allergenic substance and allows it to “get used to it” without reacting with allergy symptoms. “It can work well with respiratory allergies, such as asthma and rhinitis, and allergic background atopic dermatitis”, says Medeiros.