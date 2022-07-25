Corinthians beats Santos in direct confrontation and climbs the Brazilian Under-20 table

This Sunday, Corinthians beat Santos 1-0, in a duel held at Parque São Jorge. The match was valid for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. With the result, Timão reached the opponent in number of points and surpassed the rival for having a bigger goal difference – nine against seven.

The game has been truncated. The first half was very balanced, with no clear chances of a goal for either team, with more sweat than technique. However, the second was different, with many shots on the crossbar and a disallowed goal, scored by Santos. Corinthians won with a goal from Pedro at the end of the match.

With the result, Timão won again in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. The alvinegro club had been defeated in the last round by Red Bull Bragantino by 1 to 0. Corinthians surpassed Athletico Paranaense and Santos and occupies the second place in Group B of the national competition.

Write it down – Corinthians will play again next Wednesday, at 3 pm, for the Campeonato Paulista Sub-20. The alvinegro club faces Mirassol, in Fazendinha. For the national competition, Timão will face Vasco da Gama, next Sunday, at 4 pm, at Parque São Jorge.

Escalation

Coach Danilo had maximum strength to climb Timão to the Alvinegro Classic. Regarding the last game of the Brasileirão Sub-20, the 1-0 defeat to Red Bull Bragantino, the coach had the return of Guilherme Biro, a jewel of the base who was with the professionals at the time.

Corinthians started the match with Kaue, Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Ryan, Kayke, Guilherme Biro, Matheus Araújo and Pedrinho.

My Helm

On the other hand, Santos entered the field with Eduardo, Thiago Balieiro, Diogo Correia, Cadu and Léo Zabala; Balloon, Fernandinho, Matheus Nunes and Ivonei; Deivid and Renyer.

The game

First time

The match started balanced. Corinthians bet on marking pressure in the attack field to suffocate the ball out of Santos. Even with the intensity of Timão, no chance was created in the first minutes of the game.

The first good chance of the duel was from Santos. At ten minutes, Deivid made a good move on the edge of the area, cut the marking, finished with precision and the ball exploded on the crossbar. Then the opponent started to scare again.

The Corinthians rival was encouraged by the first submission and grew in the game. At 12 minutes, Deivid took advantage of a pass error made by Timão, carried it to the area, released a bomb, but the ball went far from the goal defended by Kauê.

The Parque São Jorge club started to have more possession of the ball in the game and put the brakes on Santos’ improvement. Corinthians insisted on shots from the left side, with many crosses, but the lack of a reference striker hampered the conclusion.

Timão’s first opportunity came in the 21st minute of the first half. After exchanging passes at the entrance of the area, Biro gave a fine pass to Léo Mana. The side applied a beautiful feint on the marker and finished over the goal.

The game was very truncated until the 30 minutes of the first half. Both teams fought a lot for possession of the ball, with many tackles and few offensive creative plays. The match was stopped for the hydration of the teams.

On the return of the match, Santos returned to attack. In the 36th minute, Ivonei received a good pass at the entrance of the area. With freedom, the player fixed it, finished from outside the area and Kauê defended the athlete’s kick.

In the 38th minute, Corinthians had another opportunity in the match. In a free kick in the middle, Kayke threw the ball into the penalty area, but the Santos defender removed the danger. Timão bet a lot on aerial plays.

The best opportunity of the first stage was for Corinthians. In the 42nd minute, Guilherme Biro took a corner at the first post, Murillo headed hard in the small area and Eduardo made a great save to keep the score at zero. The game went to the break without goals.

Second time

Corinthians returned to the second half with a substitution. Danilo promoted the entry of Pedro in the place of Pedrinho. The match came back from the break with the same context as the first half, very truncated and with few clear chances.

At six minutes into the match, Timão was very close to opening the scoring. The alvinegro club stole the ball in the attack field. Guilherme Biro received it at the entrance area, kicked hard and the ball exploded on the right post.

The Parque São Jorge club attacked again two minutes later. Guilherme Biro received on the right, carried it to the middle, kicked low and the ball passed the right post defended by Eduardo.

The number 10 shirt became the protagonist of Corinthians’ offensive actions. At 14 minutes, Guilherme Biro took a free-kick in the area, Murillo headed and the ball passed close to Santos’ right post. Timão was superior in the match.

In the 17th minute of the second stage, Corinthians started to scare the opponent again. Timão stole the ball in the attack field and Guilherme Biro received the ball freely at the entrance of the area. The player fixed it and finished looking for the left corner, but the ball went out.

Santos responded in the 21st minute. After a corner kick, Cadu scored to the middle of the area and Fernandinho pushed it to the net. However, the referee marked offside in the play. Victor Meer gave condition to the Santos player, but the competition does not have VAR to review the bids.

The coastal team cheered up after the canceled bid. In the 25th minute, Fernandinho received on the left side, moved to the middle and kicked in place. The ball exploded in the crossbar of the goal defended by Kauê.

The Timon responded promptly. In the 26th minute, Matheus Araújo feinted the marker and crossed Ryan’s head in the area. Shirt 8 headed and Eduardo defended. It was Corinthians’ best chance in the second stage.

In the 32nd minute, Guilherme Biro released Pedro alone into the attacking field. The player went out alone towards the goal and was brought down by Zabala at the entrance of the area. The Santos athlete was expelled for the foul. In the charge, shirt 10 kicked and the ball exploded in the barrier.

Corinthians opened the scoring in the 37th minute of the second half. Guilherme Biro launched Kayke into the area. The player tried to cross and was blocked, on the way back he feinted the mark and passed it to Pedro to finish and score the goal. The game ended 1-0 for Timão.

Corinthians 1 x 0 Santos datasheet

Competition: Brazilian Under-20 Championship

Place: Alfredo Schrig Stadium, So Paulo, SP

Date: July 24, 2022 (Sunday)

Time: 16:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Joo Vitor Gobi

Assistants: Diego Morelli de Oliveira and Leandra Aires

Goal: Peter (Corinthians)

CORINTHIANS: Kau; Lo Mana, Joo Pedro, Murillo, Vitor Meer, Z Vitor, Ryan, Matheus Arajo, Guilherme Biro, Kayke Ferrari and Pedrinho (Pedro).

Technician: Danilo

SAINTS: Edu Arajo; Thiago Balieiro, Diogo Correira, Cadu and Balo; Lo Zabala, Fernandinho, Matheus Nunes and Ivonei; David Washington and Renyer.

Technician: Orlando Ribeiro

