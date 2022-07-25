Corinthians closes the Brazilian’s first round in the championship’s vice-leadership; see ranking

Corinthians closed the first round of the 2022 Brazilian Championship with a victory against Atlético-MG, in Mineirão. With the 2-1 victory, Timão also established itself in the vice-leadership of the dispute.

The team, it is worth remembering, maintained the position that started the round and is now four points away from the leader Palmeiras, who has 39. Another positive point is that Corinthians had a direct confrontation against Atlético-MG, which is now in fourth place with 32 points – see table below.

Thus, the G4 of the competition is composed of Palmeiras, Corinthians, Fluminense and Atlético-MG. Athletico-PR and Flamengo appear, respectively, in fifth and sixth place, with 31 and 30 points.

The last round of the first round will be completed this Monday, when Coritiba receive Cuiabá, at 8 pm, at Couto Pereira. The result, however, does not interfere with Timão’s position. Coritiba is the first in the Z4, with 19 points. Cuiabá is the first outside the relegation zone, with 20.

Corinthians returns to the field for the Brasileirão next Saturday, when the second round opens against Botafogo. The teams face each other at Neo Química Arena, at 7pm. Before that, Timão has a commitment for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday. The team visits Atlético-GO at 21:30.

See the games of the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 7/23/2022

19:00 – São Paulo 3 x 3 Goiás

21:00 – Botafogo 2 x 0 Athletico-PR

Games on 7/24/2022

11:00 am – Avaí 1 x 2 Flamengo

16h00 – Fluminense 2 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino

16:00 – Palmeiras 2 x 1 Internacional

16:00 – Youth 1 x 0 Ceará

18:00 – Atlético-MG 1 x 2 Corinthians

18:00 – Atlético-GO 0 x 1 America-MG

19:00 – Fortaleza 0 x 0 Santos

Games on 07/25/2022

20h00 – Coritiba vs Cuiabá

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 39 19 11 6 two 31 13 18 68 2nd Corinthians 35 19 10 5 4 24 19 5 61 3rd Fluminense 34 19 10 4 5 29 20 9 60 4th Atlético-MG 32 19 8 8 3 27 20 7 56 5th Atletico-PR 31 19 9 4 6 24 20 4 54 6th Flamengo 30 19 9 3 7 26 18 8 53 7th International 30 19 7 9 3 27 20 7 53 8th Red Bull Bragantino 27 19 7 6 6 30 23 7 47 9th saints 26 19 6 8 5 22 16 6 46 10th Sao Paulo 26 19 5 11 3 28 24 4 46 11th Botafogo 24 19 7 3 9 19 24 -5 42 12th Ceará 24 19 5 9 5 20 19 1 42 13th Goiás 22 19 5 7 7 21 25 -4 39 14th America-MG 21 19 6 3 10 13 22 -9 37 15th Hawaii 21 19 6 3 10 20 30 -10 37 16th cuiabá 20 18 5 5 8 14 19 -5 37 17th coritiba 19 18 5 4 9 21 30 -9 35 18th Atlético-GO 17 19 4 5 10 18 28 -10 30 19th Youth 16 19 3 7 9 16 32 -16 28 20th Strength 15 19 3 6 10 15 23 -8 26

