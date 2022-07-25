Corinthians closes the Brazilian’s first round in the championship’s vice-leadership; see ranking

Corinthians closed the first round of the 2022 Brazilian Championship with a victory against Atlético-MG, in Mineirão. With the 2-1 victory, Timão also established itself in the vice-leadership of the dispute.

The team, it is worth remembering, maintained the position that started the round and is now four points away from the leader Palmeiras, who has 39. Another positive point is that Corinthians had a direct confrontation against Atlético-MG, which is now in fourth place with 32 points – see table below.

Thus, the G4 of the competition is composed of Palmeiras, Corinthians, Fluminense and Atlético-MG. Athletico-PR and Flamengo appear, respectively, in fifth and sixth place, with 31 and 30 points.

The last round of the first round will be completed this Monday, when Coritiba receive Cuiabá, at 8 pm, at Couto Pereira. The result, however, does not interfere with Timão’s position. Coritiba is the first in the Z4, with 19 points. Cuiabá is the first outside the relegation zone, with 20.

Corinthians returns to the field for the Brasileirão next Saturday, when the second round opens against Botafogo. The teams face each other at Neo Química Arena, at 7pm. Before that, Timão has a commitment for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday. The team visits Atlético-GO at 21:30.

See the games of the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 7/23/2022
19:00 – São Paulo 3 x 3 Goiás
21:00 – Botafogo 2 x 0 Athletico-PR
Games on 7/24/2022
11:00 am – Avaí 1 x 2 Flamengo
16h00 – Fluminense 2 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino
16:00 – Palmeiras 2 x 1 Internacional
16:00 – Youth 1 x 0 Ceará
18:00 – Atlético-MG 1 x 2 Corinthians
18:00 – Atlético-GO 0 x 1 America-MG
19:00 – Fortaleza 0 x 0 Santos
Games on 07/25/2022
20h00 – Coritiba vs Cuiabá

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stpalm trees3919116two31131868
2ndCorinthians351910542419561
3rdFluminense341910452920960
4thAtlético-MG32198832720756
5thAtletico-PR31199462420454
6thFlamengo30199372618853
7thInternational30197932720753
8thRed Bull Bragantino27197663023747
9thsaints26196852216646
10thSao Paulo261951132824446
11thBotafogo24197391924-542
12thCeará24195952019142
13thGoiás22195772125-439
14thAmerica-MG211963101322-937
15thHawaii211963102030-1037
16thcuiabá20185581419-537
17thcoritiba19185492130-935
18thAtlético-GO171945101828-1030
19thYouth16193791632-1628
20thStrength151936101523-826

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Atltico-MG.

