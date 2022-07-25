Corinthians closes the Brazilian’s first round in the championship’s vice-leadership; see ranking

Corinthians closed the first round of the 2022 Brazilian Championship with a victory against Atlético-MG, in Mineirão. With the 2-1 victory, Timão also established itself in the vice-leadership of the dispute.
The team, it is worth remembering, maintained the position that started the round and is now four points away from the leader Palmeiras, who has 39. Another positive point is that Corinthians had a direct confrontation against Atlético-MG, which is now in fourth place with 32 points – see table below.
Thus, the G4 of the competition is composed of Palmeiras, Corinthians, Fluminense and Atlético-MG. Athletico-PR and Flamengo appear, respectively, in fifth and sixth place, with 31 and 30 points.
The last round of the first round will be completed this Monday, when Coritiba receive Cuiabá, at 8 pm, at Couto Pereira. The result, however, does not interfere with Timão’s position. Coritiba is the first in the Z4, with 19 points. Cuiabá is the first outside the relegation zone, with 20.
Corinthians returns to the field for the Brasileirão next Saturday, when the second round opens against Botafogo. The teams face each other at Neo Química Arena, at 7pm. Before that, Timão has a commitment for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday. The team visits Atlético-GO at 21:30.
See the games of the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2022
Games on 7/23/2022
19:00 – São Paulo 3 x 3 Goiás
21:00 – Botafogo 2 x 0 Athletico-PR
Games on 7/24/2022
11:00 am – Avaí 1 x 2 Flamengo
16h00 – Fluminense 2 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino
16:00 – Palmeiras 2 x 1 Internacional
16:00 – Youth 1 x 0 Ceará
18:00 – Atlético-MG 1 x 2 Corinthians
18:00 – Atlético-GO 0 x 1 America-MG
19:00 – Fortaleza 0 x 0 Santos
Games on 07/25/2022
20h00 – Coritiba vs Cuiabá
Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|palm trees
|39
|19
|11
|6
|two
|31
|13
|18
|68
|2nd
|Corinthians
|35
|19
|10
|5
|4
|24
|19
|5
|61
|3rd
|Fluminense
|34
|19
|10
|4
|5
|29
|20
|9
|60
|4th
|Atlético-MG
|32
|19
|8
|8
|3
|27
|20
|7
|56
|5th
|Atletico-PR
|31
|19
|9
|4
|6
|24
|20
|4
|54
|6th
|Flamengo
|30
|19
|9
|3
|7
|26
|18
|8
|53
|7th
|International
|30
|19
|7
|9
|3
|27
|20
|7
|53
|8th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|27
|19
|7
|6
|6
|30
|23
|7
|47
|9th
|saints
|26
|19
|6
|8
|5
|22
|16
|6
|46
|10th
|Sao Paulo
|26
|19
|5
|11
|3
|28
|24
|4
|46
|11th
|Botafogo
|24
|19
|7
|3
|9
|19
|24
|-5
|42
|12th
|Ceará
|24
|19
|5
|9
|5
|20
|19
|1
|42
|13th
|Goiás
|22
|19
|5
|7
|7
|21
|25
|-4
|39
|14th
|America-MG
|21
|19
|6
|3
|10
|13
|22
|-9
|37
|15th
|Hawaii
|21
|19
|6
|3
|10
|20
|30
|-10
|37
|16th
|cuiabá
|20
|18
|5
|5
|8
|14
|19
|-5
|37
|17th
|coritiba
|19
|18
|5
|4
|9
|21
|30
|-9
|35
|18th
|Atlético-GO
|17
|19
|4
|5
|10
|18
|28
|-10
|30
|19th
|Youth
|16
|19
|3
|7
|9
|16
|32
|-16
|28
|20th
|Strength
|15
|19
|3
|6
|10
|15
|23
|-8
|26
See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Atltico-MG.