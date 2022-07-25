Corinthians fans sell out tickets for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil against Atltico-GO

Corinthians has already turned the key and is preparing for the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, against Atlético Goianiense. For the match, Fiel sold out the tickets made available by the home team.

The Goiás team did not disclose the number of tickets made available to the Timão fans, but reported that all were acquired. The teams face each other at Antônio Accioly Stadium.

By way of comparison, when Atlético-GO and Corinthians faced each other in the same stadium, for the Brasileirão, 2942 tickets were sold to Fiel. The stadium, it is worth remembering, has a capacity for 13 thousand fans.

It is important to highlight that, initially, the confrontation was scheduled by the CBF to take place in Serra Dourada, which has a capacity for about 40 thousand people. However, the home team requested the move to the Dragon Castle.

Corinthians and Atlético-GO define a spot for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The first game will be played this Wednesday, while the second game will take place on August 17, at Neo Química Arena, at 9:30 pm.

