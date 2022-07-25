Corinthians has a week with Copa do Brasil, Brazilian, futsal double round and decision at base

After beating Atlético-MG in a comeback and establishing itself in the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão, Corinthians is now preparing for the next challenge of the season. On Wednesday, Timão visits Atlético-GO, at 21:30, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. But this isn’t the team’s only commitment this week.

On Saturday, Vítor Pereira’s team returns to Neo Química Arena to face Botafogo. Timão welcomes the Carioca team at 19:00 for the opening of the second round of the Brazilian Championship.

Also on Wednesday, hours before the men’s professional team enters the field, the U-20 men’s and women’s teams have commitments for the Paulistão of their categories. Coach Danilo’s team enters the field against Mirassol, in Fazendinha. The women’s team seeks a spot in the state final against São Paulo after winning the first leg by 1-0. Both matches take place at 3 pm.

Before that, this Monday, Timão’s futsal team has a commitment to the National Futsal League. Coach Deividy Hadson’s team enters the court against Carlos Barbosa, at 18:30, in Rio Grande do Sul.

Futsal week is also a double round. On Friday, Corinthians returns to the court to face Juventus. This time, the match is valid for the state and takes place at 8:30 pm, at the Wlamir Marques Gym, in Parque São Jorge.

Finally, the Under-20 team, led by Danilo, closes the schedule on Sunday. Timão receives Vasco da Gama, at 16:00, for the Brazilian Championship of the category. The match is worth the leadership of Group B of the competition. Vasco leads with 14 points and Timão has one less in second place.

Check out the schedule of Corinthians this week

Monday, 07/25

Tuesday, 07/26

Male professional cast schedule unconfirmed

Wednesday, 07/27

Thursday, 07/28

Male professional cast schedule unconfirmed

Friday, 07/29

Saturday, 07/30

Sunday, 07/31

