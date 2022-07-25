“Corinthians need to clarify this situation”; Casagrande demands explanations about Luan at Corinthians

Midfielder has not been linked for a long time at Corinthians, and Clubs hope to have at least a financial return with the player

O Corinthians faces Atlético-MG, this Sunday (24), for the nineteenth round of the Brazilian championship, at Neo Química Arena. And once again, coach Vítor Perreira does not have midfielder Luan, among the players available for the national competition duel. And the question of what happens to the midfielder remains open.

In his column on UOL Esporte, the former player and commentator Casagrande demanded explanations from Corinthians about Luan: “He’s gone. What happened to Luan in the last five years? Luan? What is happening to him? Has Corinthians already given up on him? Clubs interested in signing him came up and he didn’t want to go? Does he continue to train normally or separately?.

The player arrived in 2020 after a great season at Grêmio, and if he presented the football for which he was hired, he would be a good reinforcement, however, at Timão Luan did not perform well and has already completed four months without playing this Sunday. The last time he took to the field with the Corinthians shirt was on February 19, still in the first phase of Paulistão, against Botafogo-SP.

Fernando Lázaro was Corinthians’ interim coach the last time Luan was on the field. This season, the midfielder played only three times this year and none of them with Vítor Pereira. Without performing good results in training, even after injuries, the player does not become an option for the Portuguese coach for technical reasons. The Club invested around R$29 million to sign him from Grêmio and his contract with Timão runs until the end of next year.

“In an interview with the Globoesporte.com podcast, president Duílio Monteiro Alves talked about Luan and what he expects for the player’s future: “I hope Luan is here or somewhere well, playing, that’s what we search for his and Corinthians’ good. If he is not here to be used, helping us, happy, playing the football he knows, that he is somewhere else developing his football, it will be better for him, for Corinthians and for everyone.”