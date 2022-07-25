Corinthians puts Lei do Ex in action twice in the final stretch and wins Atltico-MG in the Brazilian

Corinthians closed the first round of the 2022 Brazilian Championship with a comeback victory. Timão visited Atlético-MG and saw the hosts open the scoring at the beginning of the first half, but counted on Fábio Santos to seek a 2-1 victory.

Corinthians started well in the first minutes of the match, but Timão saw Keno swing into the net at eight. From then on, Timão began to have greater difficulties to offer some type of risk to the owners of the house. Both teams even suffered with the condition of the lawn at Mineirão.

On the way back for the second half, Timão saw Willian and Giuliano give way to Guedes and Cantillo. Later, Gustavo Mosquito, Roni and Giovane also went to the field. But it was up to Fábio Santos to put the Ex Law into practice and leave everything the same at Mineirão.

And do not stop there! Timão also saw Giovane suffer a foul inside the area and counted on Fábio Santos to turn the game around in Belo Horizonte.

With the victory, Timão consolidated its position in the 2022 Brazilian Championship with its 35 points. Atlético-MG follows with the same 32. Palmeiras is still the leader with 39, while the third place is Fluminense, with 34.

Write it down, Faithful! – Timão’s next commitment is on Wednesday, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The alvinegra team faces Atlético-GO, at 21:30. For the Brasileirão, the next duel is next weekend. Corinthians welcomes Botafogo, at 7pm on Saturday, at Neo Química Arena.

Escalation

Without being able to count on the goalkeeper Cássio due to muscular problems, Timão promoted the debut of Carlos Miguel in the alvinegra goal. In addition to the archer, defender Balbuena also made his debut for the Parque São Jorge team. Coach Vítor Pereira had:

My Helm

The game

First time

In the first 20 seconds of the game, Corinthians and Atlético-MG players made a protest regarding the regulation that affects athletes’ labor rights: the General Sports Law. This is not the first time the protest has been held. In the duel against Flamengo, at Neo Química Arena, for example, the act of covering the mouth was also performed.

At two minutes, Corinthians scared the defense of Atlético-MG with Adson. Shirt 28 stole the ball from Guilherme Arana, advanced and carried it to the edge of the area. Afterwards, Adson risked a cross kick and the ball went close to Everson’s post.

Corinthian pressure continued strong in the opening minutes of the game. At four minutes, Du Queiroz, Fagner and Giuliano made a good move on the right side of Corinthians’ attack. Willian, at five, opened for Fagner on the right side and the side tried to score with Adson inside the area, but the midfielder ended up sending the ball through the back line.

Despite the good moment experienced in the first minutes, Corinthians ended up conceding the first goal in the eighth minute. Mariano reversed the game for Keno, on the left side. The shirt 11 dominated the ball and, in a beautiful hit from outside the area, placed it in the angle of Carlos Miguel.

At 16, Atlético-MG once again messed up Corinthians’ defense. In a quick move built by the right side, Jair saw the ball left and risked from afar, but saw the ball go over Carlos Miguel’s goal.

Timão continued without being able to sketch any kind of reaction in the 15 minutes following the opponent’s goal. At 23, even, Atlético-MG tried a new submission with Zaracho. The ball was crossed in the area and Balbuena made the cut. The ball was left with Atlético’s number 15, but Carlos Miguel managed to fit the defense.

At 26, Timão tried to seek an answer from outside the area. Du Queiroz opened space and kicked low, but did not threaten goalkeeper Everson, who made the save with ease.

After 30 minutes of the first half, Giuliano lost the ball midfield after trying a pass to Maycon and saw the opponents start a counterattack. Hulk charged towards the goal and looked for Zaracho, but the Corinthians defense prevented the opponent from advancing.

At 37, Hulk was launched again in speed and Bruno Méndez accelerated to accompany the opposing striker. Despite taking advantage, the Atlético-MG player saw the referee signal an offside move in the attack.

With no new chances created in the final stretch of the match, Corinthians left the first half of the game in Belo Horizonte behind on the scoreboard.

Second time

Needing to seek victory in the second half of the match, coach Vítor Pereira made two changes to the Corinthians team. Willian and Giuliano were removed by the Portuguese coach and gave space to Róger Guedes and Cantillo.

At three minutes into the second half, Atlético-MG activated Nacho at the entrance of the area on the left side. Fábio Santos followed the opponent, but the referee saw a lack of shirt 26. In the dead ball, Hulk took the kick, but the ball exploded in the barrier and went out in a corner.

In the 13th minute of the second stage, Róger Guedes scared Atlético’s defense at Mineirão. Timão’s number 9 pulled out of the barrier and hit low. The ball passed close to the post and touched the net from the outside.

At 20 minutes, Vítor Pereira made two more changes to Timão. Gustavo Silva and Roni took the place of Yuri Alberto and Maycon. At the same time, the owners of the house put Pedrinho, ex-Corinthians, in place of Keno and Otávio in Jair’s place.

Two minutes later, the referee received strong complaints from the Corinthians team. Hulk tried to set up a kick and submit, but ended up falling alone. Despite this, the referee signaled a foul in favor of Atlético-MG. In the charge, Carlos Miguel spread to the side and avoided any chance of the hosts of the house.

The last change of Vítor Pereira at Corinthians was Adson by Giovane in the 31st minute. Before that, however, in a ball placed in the area, Roni went up to head and ended up getting the worst in the bid. The player was down, but did not need medical attention.

Timão looked like it wouldn’t be able to break the Atletico blockade, until at 34′ Fábio Santos received a cross from Fagner on the second post. The player shrunk his body and managed to put the Law of Ex into practice by touching it from the head to leave everything the same in Mineirão.

Two minutes later, Giovane shot up the attack from the left side and was taken down by the marking. Corinthians’ bench went crazy asking for a penalty. The referee was called by VAR and gave Corinthians the chance to come back.

And there was no mistake! Fábio Santos safely hit the right corner of Everson, who couldn’t make the save. With that, Timão made a comeback at Mineirão. In celebration, the crowd threw a bottle of water at Corinthians and the object hit defender Balbuena.

Atlético-MG still tried to get a tie in two opportunities in regulation time, but saw Carlos Miguel make good saves. The referee initially gave seven minutes of added time. After a call from Fábio Santos, the referee added three more, but there were no changes in the score: Corinthians 2 x 1 Atlético-MG, in a comeback.

See more at: Corinthians x Atltico-MG and Brazilian Championship.