Coritiba vs Cuiabá: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Coritiba and Cuiabá face each other this Monday, at 8 pm, at Couto Pereira, in a “six-point game”. The match is valid for the 19th round, it closes the first round of Serie A, and the teams fight not to finish the turn in the Z-4.

Coritiba comes from two defeats away from home: they lost to Flamengo by 2 to 0 and, subsequently, to Corinthians, by 3 to 1. Coxa has the worst campaign as a visitor in Serie A and is the only one of the 20 clubs that hasn’t won yet. In the table, Coxa occupies the 17th place, with 19 points, and entered the Z-4.

Without winning for two games, Cuiabá comes from a draw with Atlético-MG in the last round. Dourado has improved its performance on the field, but remains in the fight to get away from the last positions. Away from home, the record points to three wins and six defeats. The auriverde team is in 16th place, with 20 points, one more than the first team within the Z-4.

Coritiba – coach: Gustavo Morínigo

The coach has again the right-back Matheus Alexandre, but loses the steering wheel and captain Willian Farias, suspended. Galarza and newly-hired Bruno Gomes are vying for the spot. In defense, Henrique tries to regain the position with Guillermo, while Thonny Anderson and Adrián Martínez are options in the offensive sector.

Probable lineup: Alex Muralha; Matheus Alexandre, Guillermo (Henrique), Luciano Castán and Egídio; Galarza (Bruno Gomes), Val and Regis (Thonny Anderson); Alef Manga (Adrián Martínez), Léo Gamalho and Igor Paixão.

embezzlement: Fabricio Daniel and Robinho (transition); Gabriel Vasconcelos, Warley and Andrey (medical department).

hanging: Alef Manga, Galarza and Guillermo.

Cuiabá – coach: António Oliveira

The Portuguese coach will have left-back Uendel as an absence until the end of the Brasileirão. The player tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the match against Atlético-MG, will undergo surgery and has a period of between six and eight months to return to the pitch. With that, Igor Cariús wins the spot in the defensive line. On the other hand, António Oliveira has no other casualties due to injury or suspension.

The likely lineup is: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Joaquim and Igor Cariús; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Pepê; Alesson, Valdivia and Rodriguinho.

Embezzlement: Uendel (right knee injury)

hanging: Alan Empereur, André Luís, André, Everton, João Lucas, Rivas, Marllon and Valdivia.

