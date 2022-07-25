Cruzeiro beats Corinthians and has the 2nd best average attendance in Series A and B

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro surpassed Corinthians and reached 2nd place in the ranking of the best audience averages of Series A and B of the Brazilian Championship Praised by opponents, Cruzeiro’s fans reached the second place in the ranking of average audiences of Series A and B and the Brazilian Championship.

With almost 50 thousand present at Mineirão for the 1-0 victory over Bahia, this Saturday (23), the celestial team overtook Corinthians. Now, Cruzeiro only loses to Flamengo. Palmeiras and Atlético, in that order, complete the top 5. See, in gallery belownumbers and details of the top 10:

So far, most clubs that play in Serie A have sent nine games in their domains. Cruzeiro has 10. Raposa could only be overtaken with one more game by Corinthians, who host Botafogo next Saturday (30).

If the São Paulo fans register more than 41,900 fans at the Neo Química Arena – which has happened in just two rounds of Serie A so far -, the Parque São Jorge team will once again surpass Raposa in the average rankings.

The numbers presented in the ‘tickets used’ column in the borderôs of each game, provided by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) were taken into account for the survey. For matches in which this document has not yet been released, the numbers published by the clubs were used.

In history

Cruzeiro’s numbers draw attention. Since 2006, when Serie B started to be disputed by consecutive points, the highest average attendance is from Atlético (31,922). Today, Fox registers 38,344.

In absolute numbers, according to the site survey Worms by FootballAtlético put 606,518 fans in the 19 games in which it was home in Serie B. So far, Cruzeiro has 383,442 in 10 played.

Therefore, if they get an average of around 25,000 fans in the nine games they will still have at home, Raposa will overcome their arch-rivals.

possible barrier

To continue registering large audiences, however, Cruzeiro will need to have Mineirão available. Although it has agreed a contract to block dates with Minas Arena, which manages the stadium, the club may be forced to leave the Gigante in some games due to musical events.