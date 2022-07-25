Cruzeiro exceeds 99% chance of access to Serie A, points out UFMG

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Cruzeiro players celebrate victory over Bahia in Mineiro With the 1-0 victory over Bahia, this Saturday (23), Cruzeiro reached a 99.3% chance of accessing Serie A in the Brazilian Championship. The numbers are from the Department of Mathematics of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

The result in Mineiro made Cruzeiro further increase the lead in Serie B. The celestial team now has 45 points – nine more than vice-leader Grmio and 16 more than Londrina, 5th place, first outside the G4 .

New vice-leader of the Second Division, Grmio reached a 79.5% chance of going up this season, followed by Vasco (61%) and Bahia (55.7%).

Tombense, which will only play for the 20th round this second (25th), against Operrio, in Ponta Grossa-PR, is the 5th with the most chances of playing in the next Series A (23.9%).

“Statistically speaking, given the condition of Cruzeiro, it has already gone up. If the championship changed completely from now on, Cruzeiro started to make a bad score, it would score 20 points in the second round”, evaluated Gilcione.

“Cruzeiro would reach 62 and would force the 5th place to score more than 36 points in the return, and that is very difficult. For this reason, he practically already guaranteed access. He just didn’t guarantee it mathematically”, added the professor.

title chances

With the victory in the direct confrontation over Bahia, Cruzeiro’s chances of reaching the Serie B title also increased. According to UFMG, Raposa has an 81% probability of taking the trophy home in November, when the competition ends.

Added together, the chances of all the other clubs that compete in the national tournament do not reach half of the celestial probability.