Cruzeiro: Vitor Leque says goodbye, and Adriano continues with negotiations to go to Portugal | cruise

Agreed to leave Cruzeiro for Juventude, striker Vitor Leque has already said goodbye to Belo Horizonte. This Monday, he left for Caxias do Sul to take exams and sign on loan until the end of Série A.

Vitor Leque has a contract until the end of 2024. He will defend Juventude, but the contract does not provide for a fixed amount for the gaucho club to make a definitive acquisition. The striker said goodbye to his teammates and other friends from Belo Horizonte this Sunday, and he no longer participated in Pezzolano’s activity this Monday.

Adriano, in turn, was at Toca da Raposa this Monday morning. But negotiations between Cruzeiro, Santa Clara and the player continue. The trend is that the situation will be defined in the coming days.

The midfielder renewed his contract this year, and the contract runs until the end of 2024. The negotiations are for the midfielder to go definitively to sign with Santa Clara, from Portugal. The molds are aligned, but the tendency is for the Minas Gerais club to keep part of the player’s rights, aiming at profit for future sale.

The player is considered a reserve, but he played an important role in the squad during this season, being called whenever Willian Oliveira and/or Neto Moura were not available. He made 28 games in the year. For Cruzeiro, he has 96 games and three goals.

The departures take place amid new arrivals for the Cruzeiro squad. In midfield, Pablo Siles arrived, who debuted against Bahia. In attack, Bruno Rodrigues was hired, Stênio returned on loan, and Chay is close to being announced.

Cruzeiro’s next match will only be on Saturday, at 11 am (Brasília time), against Brusque, in Santa Catarina. The game is valid for the 21st round of the Série B Brasileirão.