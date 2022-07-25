Cuca receive Atltico seven points behind leader Palmeiras in the Brazilian

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Cuca will have a big challenge with Atltico in the 2022 Brazilian Championship

About to start his third spell at Atltico, Cuca will receive Galo seven points behind leader Palmeiras in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The team from São Paulo is also the opponent in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores da América, another black-and-white goal of the season.

21 remarkable moments of coach Cuca for the Atltico On August 8, 2011, Cuca was presented, alongside former president Alexandre Kalil, as Atlético’s coach – for the first time. “I’m happy to return to Belo Horizonte. I arrive hopeful, excited, with great expectations of doing a good job and trusting the Atlético group, which I know well. It’s a good group, with quality, that had great moments in the hands of Dorival. With the dedication that we have, the donation, the heart that we always put together with the reason, I have no doubt that the Atlético fan will believe and like our work. commanded 100% by each one, because that’s how we work”, said Poca. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Cuca’s debut was on August 10, 2011. Galo lost 2-1 to Botafogo, in Ipatingo, in a first leg of the 2nd phase of the Copa Sudamericana. – photo: Publicity/Atltico On August 28, 2011, Atltico was beaten 2-1 by Cruzeiro for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. That was Cuca’s sixth game under Atltico’s command and sixth defeat. Even under enormous pressure, the coach was kept in office. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press On the rainy afternoon of November 27, 2011, Cuca saved Atltico from relegation with a 4-0 rout over Botafogo, at Arena do Jacar, in the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship that year. – photo: Marcos Michelin/EM On December 4, 2011, Atltico ended the Brazilian Championship in a melancholy way. With the chance of relegating (at that height, for the first time) rival Cruzeiro, Galo was thrashed 6-1 in a vexatious afternoon at Arena do Jacar. – photo: Jorge Gontijo/Estado de Minas On May 13, 2012, Atltico became champions of Minas Gerais in an undefeated manner, beating América 3-0 in the big decision. This was Cuca’s first title under Galo’s command. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM On June 4, 2012, Cuca commanded star Ronaldinho Gacho’s first training session at Atltico. The hiring of shirt 49 was a special request from the coach from Paraná to Alexandre Kalil and would yield many fruits to Galo. – photo: Marcos Michelin/EM On December 2, 2012, Atltico de Cuca won the Clásico against Cruzeiro, 3-2, at Independência, and guaranteed direct classification for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Galo returned to the continental tournament after 12 years away. On May 19, 2013, Atltico lost to Cruzeiro, 2-1, in Mineiro. But, as he won the first game of the Minas Gerais Championship final, 3-0, at Independencia, he won the state championship twice under Cuca’s command. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Cuca used the shirt of Nossa Senhora in some games of the Copa Libertadores 2013. In the decision of the tournament, in which the Rooster won the unprecedented title, he wore the “lucky” shirt. The outfit became an amulet for the coach, who started to use it in several important games throughout his career. – photo: Archive/Estado de Minas On July 24, 2013, Atltico won the unprecedented title of the Copa Libertadores. Cuca led the team in the campaign history. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Before the debut at the 2013 Club World Cup, Cuca revealed the board that accepted the proposal from Shandong Luneng, from China. The weather got bad and the coach argued with Marcos Rocha during Galo’s defeat to Raja Casablanca, from Morocco, in the semifinal. – photo: AFP Cuca also commanded Atltico in the dispute for third place in the World Cup, against Guangzhou Evergrande, from China. After the game, he left the club to introduce himself to another Chinese player, Shandong Luneng. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press On March 5, 2021, Atltico announced the return of Cuca. He was unveiled on 16 March to kick off the most successful work in the club’s history. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico led the Campeonato Mineiro, but on April 11, 2021, the team lost the classic to Cruzeiro, 1-0. The defeat created great pressure on the Atlético team and on Cuca’s work. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico After the victory over Athletic, 1-0, at Independência, for the last round of the qualifying phase of the Minas Gerais State Championship, Cuca was involved in yet another controversy. Striker Hulk publicly demanded more chances in the team to recover game rhythm and play better football. Cuca, in the interview, put on warm terms and said that he would give Hulk more chances as a centre-forward. In the next game, shirt number 7 came off the bench, scored the two goals in the victory over América de Cli, in the Copa Libertadores, and started a distinguished career for Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico On September 28, 2021, Cuca experienced the biggest frustration of the season. Galo went ahead of Palmeiras, in Mineiro, but took the tie and ended up being eliminated from the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores by the number of goals scored as a visitor. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico The redemption took place just over two months later. December 2, 2021 is marked in the history of Atltico and Cuca. Galo beat Bahia, with an incredible comeback by 3-2, at Arena Fonte Nova, and finally ended the 50-year fast in the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico On December 15, Cuca won another title for Atltico. Alvinegro beat Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada and won the Copa do Brasil for the second time. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico On December 28, Cuca decided to leave Atltico. The coach claimed family problems and terminated his contract with the club. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico On July 23, 2022, Cuca accepted Atltico’s offer and was announced as Turco Mohamed’s replacement, seven months after his departure. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

With the upset defeat against Corinthians, this Sunday (24), Atltico “parked” at 32 points and dropped to 4th place in the classification table. Verdo, in turn, ended the first round in the isolated leadership, with 39.

With many adjustments to make and new parts available in relation to the multi-champion team in 2021, Cuca will have five days of training before the first appointment on this return. On Sunday (31), at 4 pm, Galo will visit Internacional at Estdio Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

A victory in the south of Brazil is of fundamental importance for the Minas Gerais team to continue in the fight to remain as national champions. At the moment, according to mathematicians at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the Atltico has only a 3.6% probability of lifting the cup again. Palmeiras has 51.8%.

other competitions

Current two-time champion of the continental tournament, Palmeiras is perhaps the team to beat in 2022. Verdo de Abel Ferreira had the best campaign of the group stage and dispatched Cerro Porteo (Paraguay) in the round of 16 with two routs.

Who left and who arrived in the period without Cuca in the Atlantic At the end of last year, Atltico loaned Alan Franco to Charlotte FC. He is in Talleres, Argentina. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Ademir was hired by Atltico after the end of the relationship with America. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Midfielder Guilherme Castilho returned on loan from Juventude. Club wants to sell the player permanently in this transfer window. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Midfielder Nathan was loaned to Fluminense earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Fbio Gomes was hired earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Diego Costa terminated his contract with Atltico earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Midfielder Hyoran was loaned to Bragantino in January. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Volante Otvio was loaned to Atltico in February by Bordeaux, from France. He has already signed permanently with Alvinegro. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Volante Tch Tch terminated his contract with Atltico in April to sign permanently with Botafogo. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Luis Otvio Echapor was loaned to Ponte Preta in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Defender Micael was loaned to Houston Dynamo, from the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Half Dylan was sold to the New England Revolution, of the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Savarino was sold to Real Salt Lake, from the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Without a club since leaving Metz, France, defender Jemerson was hired by Atlético in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Without a club since leaving Shenzhen FC, from China, striker Alan Kardec signed for Atltico in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico On loan from Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk, attacking midfielder Pedrinho signed for Atlético in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico At the end of June, young striker Svio was sold to City Group. He was transferred to PSV, from the Netherlands. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Without a club after the end of his contract with Boca Juniors, from Argentina, striker Cristian Pavn signed for Atltico in July. – photo: Publicity/Atltico

Still under the command of “El Turco” Mohamed, in turn, Atltico found many difficulties to eliminate Emelec (Ecuador) – 2nd place in Group A, from Palmeiras.

Cuca’s challenges are even greater in the new passage. To put Galo back on the title track, the multi-champion coach will have to regain the trust and good collective performance of the Minas Gerais team, which is aiming for new conquests under his direction.