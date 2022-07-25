Dani Alves receives shirt 33 from Pumas and hopes to meet Barcelona again in a friendly | international football

Featured on Pumas , right-back Daniel Alves, 39, received the number 33 shirt from the Mexican team. In an interview with the channel TUDNhe assured that he hopes to be present at the Joan Gamper Trophy, against Barcelona at Camp Nou, to say goodbye to the Catalan fans in the reunion with the former team.

– People get a little confused. For me, returning to Barcelona after five years was a gift. Life is giving me another one, which is Pumas playing with Barcelona, ​​so I can say goodbye to all the people there – declared the Brazilian.

1 of 1 Dani Alves Daniel Alves wearing the Pumas jersey number 33 — Photo: Publicity/Pumas Dani Alves Daniel Alves wearing the Pumas jersey number 33 — Photo: Publicity/Pumas

The Brazilian’s second spell at Barcelona after five years of his first departure lasted just six months. After not renewing the contract, Dani Alves criticized the club’s stance in dealing with his situation.

Barça would play Joan Gamper against Roma, but the Italian team gave up on the traditional friendly. The Catalan team then hit the presence of Pumas in the matchwhich will be on the 7th of August.

Dani Alves, however, should debut for the new team before. He didn’t travel with Pumas to face Pachuca this Sunday, but hopes to be able to take the field next Wednesday, against Mazatlán, in Mexico City. The Brazilian will still have to obtain a work visa.

The winger signed a one-year contract with Pumas and assured that he is not in the team just focusing on the World Cup.

– It is normal for everyone to talk about the World Cup. I don’t come here to prepare for this, I come here to win, to make people happy, which I’ve always done throughout my career. I come to involve people with the team, to make this new chapter together. I come to Pumas and I want to win with Pumas, I’m not just thinking about the World Cup, I want to make an incredible chapter in my history – said Dani, to the TUDN.