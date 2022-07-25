Daniella Perez: Guilherme de Padua says the series is partial – 07/24/2022 – Illustrated

Former actor and now Baptist pastor Guilherme de Pádua took to social media this Sunday night to comment on the series “Brutal Pact”, a documentary production that recalls the murder of Daniella Perez and which premiered last Thursday (21). “It’s totally partial,” he says in a long video posted to his profile, which is closed to the general public.

De Padua, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the death of the actress, daughter of soap opera author Gloria Perez, says he has tried to think as little as possible about the crime that took place in 1992. not pleasant [essa situação]”, he says. “I’ve spent nights trying to fix it, but there’s no way to fix the past.”

Guilherme de Pádua also says that he saw “Pacto Brutal” as soon as it premiered last week.

“You are going to watch a totally partial series. A journalistic work intends to bring all the evidence, present the evidence”, he continues. “And HBO was able to do a very thorough thing and give us viewers the right to do our own analysis. HBO missed that opportunity.”

The version presented there, in those first two episodes that aired, are those of the prosecution, he says. “I can devastatingly break some of the theses that are being presented. HBO, so famous, so professional, made such a blunder, left that gap.”

Now 52 years old, and having served seven years in a closed regime, De Padua said that he is considering “bringing some things” about the case, without specifying exactly what. “You can wait. If I bring anything new, I’ll give you the opportunity to draw your own conclusions,” he stated, looking at the camera.

On the night of December 28, 1992, Daniella’s body was found in a thicket in Barra da Tijuca, punctured by about 18 stab wounds carried out with scissors that injured her lungs and heart.

Each of the two was convicted of qualified murder and sentenced to almost 20 years in prison, after the popular jury accepted the prosecution’s thesis that the couple premeditated the crime — she, out of jealousy of her husband; he, out of revenge against the author of the novel, since her role in the plot was being reduced. The actor did not want to let the romance of the plot end, is what the thesis of the series defends.

The two have different versions. Paula Thomaz denies that she participated. Guilherme de Pádua, who, in testimonies to the police, had taken the blame, later went on to support the thesis that his then wife, filled with jealousy over the relationship between the two partners on the scene, is the one who had grappled with Daniella Perez in the thicket.

Five years ago, the former actor became pastor of the Lagoinha Baptist Church in his hometown of Belo Horizonte. Guilherme de Pádua granted few interviews about the case, but his name always reappears around, as when he created a YouTube channel to talk about his religious conversion. In one of his last public appearances, in 2020, he took to the streets in a pro-Bolsonaro protest.

Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz separated shortly after the crime. Now a Baptist pastor in Belo Horizonte, he married makeup artist Juliana Lacerda in 2017.

“I married Guilherme because I really love him and he is the realization of a dream in my life,” Lacerda told the Extra newspaper at the time of the ceremony. “He’s a wonderful man, only those who know him know how much. He’s not rich, he has a sad past, but even so, I say he’s my husband a hundred times over.”

“Try to find out about the case there, you will know what happened,” she said later on social media, adding that “absurd things happened” after the crime. “If I’m going to speak here, it’s going to be very controversial, very shocking for you,” she said. “Guilherme is no one’s murderer.”