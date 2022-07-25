Daniella Perez’s mother and widower fought defamation of the actress after her death







There was a cowardly attempt to blame Daniella Perez for her own death Photo: Blog TV Room

As if the pain of mourning and the revolt with the murderers weren’t enough, the family of Daniella Perez was forced to deal with frivolous attacks on the memory of the actress murdered at age 22 on December 28, 1992.

The body had not even been buried and the rumor was already circulating that the victim had an affair with her tormentor, Guilherme de Pádua, who would be convicted with his then wife, Paula Thomaz, for the crime.

Three aspects sparked the gossip. The first was the frequent confusion that the public made – still does, sometimes – between character and actor. Daniella and Guilherme played the couple Yasmin and Bira in ‘De Corpo e Alma’.

Globo’s 9pm telenovela, written by the young artist’s mother, Gloria Perez, was a success and the couple had the support of a large portion of viewers, despite living in a relationship based on the boy’s excessive jealousy.

The second circumstance for the mistake came from the murderer himself. In his confession at the police station, he claimed that Daniella harassed him backstage. He said he killed her to defend his marriage and the pregnant woman.

In the documentary series ‘Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez’, released on HBO Max, several Globo professionals deny this version and report the opposite: it was Guilherme who surrounded the actress at all times, to the point that she asked for help not to be alone with her co-star.

The other situation that led to the spread of the false romance was the press coverage of the tragedy. Magazine covers showed Daniella and Guilherme hugging and happy.

The photos had nothing to do with the content of the articles about the heinous murder of the actress and led influential people to believe that they formed a couple also outside of TV.

“Those images there fueled the confusion that the crime had been a continuation of the plot”, Gloria Perez told Mônica Bergamo’s column in ‘Folha de S. Paulo’.

There was a disastrous combination of slander, lack of journalistic ethics, the public’s susceptibility to believe without challenge, the recurrent attempt to blame the woman for her own death in the case of femicide and the disrespect for the actress’ dignity.

Added to this is a generous dose of machismo and misogyny, sociocultural ills of Brazil in the past and present, which usually make women victims twice, physically and morally.

“It impresses me a lot that we have to prove the innocence of a person murdered with 18 stab wounds. We had to defend Dany’s honor and prove that she had nothing to do with the murderer”, told the widower, Raul Gazolla, to the newspaper ‘O Globo’.

The family’s effort and the perception of reality over time have rehabilitated the truth of the facts and respect for the victim’s memory. Thirty years later, ‘Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez’ reinforces the exact role of both sides of this sad story.