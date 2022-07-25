Did you know that your diet can increase your risk of cancer?

According to data from Cancer Researchhaving a healthy diet can help reduce the risk of cancer. This is because the development of obesity is related as a cause for the emergence of 13 types of cancers. So today we are going to talk about the foods that can increase the risk of developing the disease. Check out!

Foods that may increase the risk of cancer

Although it is not possible to say that a healthy diet is a guarantee against the emergence of cancer, studies have already proven that a balanced diet contributes to reducing the risk of developing the disease, as well as maintaining a healthy weight and increasing longevity.

This does not mean to say that if you consume certain foods you will get cancer, but it is important to be mindful of your plate. So, now know the foods that are harmful to health and are related to the manifestation of the disease.

processed meats

Processed meats are those in which the properties of the food have been altered or preserved. The techniques of smoking, canning or adding preservatives are processes that food can go through. However, these methods can create carcinogens. Some examples include:

sausages;

Salami;

Ham;

canned meat;

Chicken nuggets.

Studies show that these processed foods are linked to stomach cancer, colorectal cancer and breast cancer.

Red meat

Red meat includes beef and pork and has been identified as likely carcinogenic to humans. Its consumption is linked to the emergence of stomach and pancreas cancer. As with everything in life, balance is ideal, so consumption of up to 100g of red meat per week is recommended.

Alcohol

Were you surprised? So it is! Different studies have already linked the consumption of alcoholic beverages with the development of cancer in humans. This is because the liver, when digesting alcohol, releases a carcinogen. Cancers of the mouth, throat, esophagus, liver and intestine are linked to alcohol consumption.

Sugar and refined carbohydrates

Excessive consumption of sugary foods can increase the risk of developing obesity and type 2 diabetes. These conditions often cause inflammation in the body that increases the risk of ovarian, endometrial and breast cancer. Some examples of these foods are:

Soft drinks and sugary drinks;

sugary cereals;

white pasta;

white flours;

Fries and fast food.

Fried foods often produce a substance called acrylamide, which was once thought to be carcinogenic to humans. This is because it induces cell death. In addition, excessive consumption of fried foods and fast foods, as they are rich in fat and sugars, is linked to diabetes and obesity, which, as we warned, are conditions linked to the appearance of various types of cancer.

