Digital Nomads: Countries Offering Special Visas to Attract Remote Workers | work and career

When we think of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, we easily imagine glittering skyscrapers, artificial islands and maze-like shopping malls.

But if the local government keeps up the pace, the emirate will soon be remembered as a kind of strategic hub between Europe and Asia, where thousands of remote workers from all over the world are trying to put down roots.

To attract new talent to the region, the UAE announced in March 2021 a one-year residency permit for remote workers.

This visa allows foreign professionals live in Dubai and continue to work for employers abroad, as did software engineer Julien Tremblay, from Montreal, Canada. It also offers newcomers the possibility to obtain a resident identity card and access to most public services.

Trembley, for example, can legally rent accommodation and even open a bank account – exempt from local income tax.

“When I became a digital nomad [cinco anos e meio atrás]there were very few visa options”, explains Tremblay, who is 31 years old and says that possibilities like the one offered by the United Arab Emirates are revolutionary.

“It takes you out of the gray zone and allows you to comply with all the regulations where you are living,” he says. “If you intend not to return to live in your home country, it is also much easier to prove that you have left and become an expatriate.”

Digital nomads once lived often in legal limbo. Technically, they weren’t allowed to work in a foreign country, but they didn’t have a local job either.

The new digital nomad visas create a stronger foundation, establishing a legal framework that offers more peace of mind to remote workers around the world and the companies that hire them. Furthermore, visas are not considered a loophole to evade taxes – most nomads still pay taxes in their home countries, to maintain their citizenship or receive health care benefits.

More than 25 countries and territories have already launched visas for digital nomads, according to a recent report by the US-based Migration Policy Institute. This trend, fueled by the pandemic, began among small, tourism-dependent nations in Europe and the Caribbean. Now, larger economies such as the United Arab Emirates, Italy and Brazil are launching their own initiatives.

For these countries, like Brazil, visas for digital nomads are a way to attract new ideas and talent to their territory, in addition to taking advantage of the growth of remote work to inject foreign capital into local economies.

In Brazil, the granting of temporary visas and residence permits for digital nomads has been regulated by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security since September last year.

This type of visa can be requested at any Brazilian consular office abroad and documents such as health insurance and proof of digital nomad status must be presented. Immigrants who are in national territory can submit an application for a residence permit to the Ministry of Justice through the Immigration Portal.

According to the federal government, in both cases the status of digital nomad must be proven through the presentation of documents such as an employment or service contract to illustrate a link with a foreign employer. It is also necessary to prove that there are financial conditions to live in Brazil.

According to Itamaraty, in a note to BBC News Brasil, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued 100 visas of this type until July 13, 2022.

For Brazilians, there is the possibility of applying for visas as digital nomads to other parts of the world. For this, it is essential that the person meets the requirements of each region (such as proof of monthly earnings).

For nomads like Tremblay, visas offer stability and the chance for nomads to stay longer in each country to learn about the local culture, “rather than treating the host countries as temporary distractions.”

Requirements for obtaining a digital nomad visa vary from country to country, but typically include proof of remote employment, travel insurance and minimum monthly earnings – all to ensure that people who receive the visas can support themselves without resorting to local jobs. .

These minimum monthly earnings can range from US$5,000 (approximately R$27,000) in the UAE to US$2,770 (approximately R$15,000) in Malta or US$1,500 (approximately R$8,100). ), in Brazil.

There is also a fee to pay for the application, which varies from US$200 to US$2,000 (about R$1,100 to R$11,000), and the length of stay varies from six months to two years, depending on the visa.

Some of the visa applicants can recoup this money with benefits. Argentina, for example, plans to offer digital nomads who receive their new visa promotional rates at hotels, shared workspaces and on domestic flights on Aerolíneas Argentinas, the country’s state-owned airline.

Italian lawmaker Luca Carabetta of the Five Star Movement political party says Italy is combining the best elements of visas for digital nomads from other countries to present its own, which he hopes will be released no later than September. Carabetta is one of its main advocates and expects the visa to attract 5% of the global nomads market – he estimates around 40 million people – in its first year of operation.

“Digital nomads can bring us knowledge in all areas, from architecture to engineering. It’s a good way to open our country to knowledge from abroad”, explains Carabetta.

Italy has the highest average age population in Europe and the parliamentarian also considers the temporary visa as a way to attract younger residents, who can use their stay as a test drive to live permanently in the country.

“We can, yes, aim to bring them to Italy as visitors, but also that they can settle here”, says Carabetta.

During the preparation for the new visa, Carabetta says that Italy spent more than one million euros (about R$5.5 million) strengthening IT networks, improving transport and modernizing the infrastructure of rural communities. The hope is that digital nomads will be drawn to Italy’s most rural corners and can help contribute to the region’s economic development.

At the same time, cities like Venice and Florence have already developed programs to help digital nomads settle down once they get there.

Prithwiraj Choudhury, who researches the changing geography of work at the Harvard Business School in the United States, says the benefits for countries like Italy are immense.

“For starters, the remote worker is spending consumer dollars in the local economy,” he explains. “More than that, he’s also making connections with local entrepreneurs.”

Choudhury believes that knowledge sharing is one of the greatest opportunities for countries. He notes that it will be important that they try to attract the right class of nomads, who can add value to the community.

He cites the historical example of the Start-Up Chile program. Launched in 2010, the program provided visa and cash incentives for foreign entrepreneurs to spend a year in Chile, developing their own start-ups and training local talent.

At the time, Chile was just a beginner in the start-up sector. A decade later, the exchange of ideas led Chilean entrepreneurs to launch unicorns – start-ups valued at more than US$ 1 billion (R$ 5.5 billion) – that include the vegan food technology company NotCo and the delivery app. shopping mall Cornershop.

“It’s a good example of how to create an ecosystem by inviting talented foreigners to come to your country, even if just for a year,” explains Choudhury.

He adds that those with the most to gain from visas for digital nomads are emerging economies or smaller nations that traditionally lose talent to larger countries. “In the past, companies used to fight for talent. Now, countries and regions are also fighting for that talent.”

Choudhury predicts that larger economies will soon be able to offer visas to digital nomads to stay competitive. And he believes that the countries that create the best ecosystems for remote workers will benefit the most.

“You need to help them for the duration of their stay, connecting them with like-minded people and like-minded entrepreneurs,” he says. “When they leave, you need to form an alumni program so these people can stay connected, continue to collaborate with the community and return to the country.”

Visas for digital nomads can offer many promising opportunities, but they can also create new challenges. They can, for example, cause local cost-of-living increases, increase competition for resources and create “bubbles of privilege”, according to Kate Hooper and Meghan Benton, authors of the Migration Policy Institute report.

The researchers cite Bali, Indonesia, and Goa, India, as examples of centers that have welcomed digital nomads and tackled these issues in recent years. Having a class of workers who use local infrastructure and services but do not pay taxes on them can also create resentment among the tax-paying residents.

Some experts also question whether digital nomad visas will gain much adoption to begin with. Danish Soomro, founder and CEO (executive director) of the global mobility database visadb.io, says that “larger segments of nomads still use the tourist visa option, valid for three to six months, for a variety of reasons, such as complications to apply for a digital nomad visa”.

Soomro explains that bureaucracy, expensive medical exams and difficulties in proving monthly income (particularly for freelancers) can make many nomads more willing to enter only as tourists and renew their visas by crossing the border when necessary. After all, your life is itinerant by nature.

But after doing this for five years, Tremblay says he’s glad he applied for a digital nomad visa in Dubai.

“It’s a great feeling to be treated like a resident, despite not working with local employment or investment,” he explains. The software engineer plans to use Dubai as a base for the foreseeable future – that is, until the nomad finds his next home.