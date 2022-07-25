Dividends from FIIs: check out the biggest payers of July; HGLG11 yields 2% and leads

Focused on investing in ventures for logistics and industrial operations, CSHG Logística (HGLG11) will end July as the FII that distributed the most dividends, according to data from Economatica, a financial information platform. Receivables funds dominate the list of the biggest payers of the period, but the possible cooling of inflation turns on the yellow light for investors.

The survey is based on the real estate funds that make up the IFIX – an index that gathers B3’s most liquid FIIs. All portfolios have already announced dividend distributions planned for this month.

Of the 106 monitored funds, 59 had a rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) above 1% in the month. The number is higher than the 50 registered in June.

On the 14th, CSHG Logística deposited BRL 3.30 per share, equivalent to a monthly return of 2.01%, considering the price at around BRL 164 on June 30th. The percentage is the highest for the month, according to Economatica data. Check out the list of the ten biggest payers of July:

ticker Background Sector Return with dividends – July (%)* HGLG11 CSHG LOG Logistics 2.01 TORD11 EI Tordesillas Others 1.94 PORD11 Receivables Pole Titles and Val. furniture 1.76 RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. furniture 1.71 URPR11 Urca Prime Income Titles and Val. furniture 1.65 NCHB11 NCH ​​High Yield Titles and Val. furniture 1.54 VSLH11 Versailles Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. furniture 1.53 OUJP11 Ourinvest JPP Titles and Val. furniture 1.52 BARI11 BARIGUI Titles and Val. furniture 1.49 KNIP11 KINEA Price Index Titles and Val. furniture 1.48

Source: Economatica

Riza Akin (RZAK11), featured on the list of the highest payers in June, consolidated its fourth position in the list of FIIs with the highest dividends in July, with a rate of return of 1.71%, against 1.82% in the previous month. .

The first fund in the cemeteries segment, Brazilian Graveyard And Death Care (CARE11) is the only Ifix FII that has not distributed income. Created in 2016, the portfolio went five years without paying dividends, a period ended in July 2020, after the sale of one of the assets in the portfolio. The last transfer made by the fund took place in September 2021.

CSHG Logística, the biggest payer of July

The second largest FII in terms of number of shareholders – 314.4 thousand –, CSHG Logística (HGLG11) has a portfolio of 19 properties that, together, add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of 823 thousand square meters.

The warehouses are located in the states of Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. Currently, the vacancy rate for spaces is 7.8%, according to the fund’s latest management report.

In the document, released on the 11th, the managers recall that the increase in the dividend paid this month – referring to the revenues obtained in June – is extraordinary and is in line with the portfolio distribution policy.

“For the months of June and December, when there is eventually some non-recurring result, there is a higher yield in order to achieve something above the mandatory minimum distribution of 95% of profit on a cash basis”, explains the report.

On the CSHG Logística page on InfoMoney, it is possible to see the behavior of the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) from the bottom. The graphs show the impact of extraordinary earnings at the end of each semester, especially in the last one, which registered a dividend yield of 2.01%

How are the “paper” FIIs with a possible fall in inflation?

Of the ten FIIs that paid the most dividends in July, eight are receivables – or “paper” funds, as they are also known. These funds invest in fixed income securities linked to inflation indices or to the CDI rate.

As they follow the indicators, investors are already evaluating the impact of a possible cooling of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) on “paper” real estate funds.

In the opinion of the chief economist at Banco Alfa, Luís Otávio de Souza Leal, the R$0.20 cut in the price of gasoline at refineries announced by Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) should remove between 0.20 and 0.25 percentage point of inflation in 2022. The effects on the IPCA, he estimates, should occur in July and, mostly, in August.

In an article for Suno Research, Felipe Solzki, partner and fund manager at Galapagos Asset Management, states that “paper” FIIs will feel the IPCA adjustment, but the impact will occur according to each fund.

“The exact moment and magnitude with which the impact on earnings will occur depends on several factors specific to each fund”, he details. “Some may even have a high amount of accumulated results that income is not even impacted”, he risks.

FIIs that paid the most dividends in the last 12 months

In the last 12 months, Valora Hedge Fund (VGHF11) continues with the best dividend yield among Ifix real estate funds. In the period, the portfolio boasts a rate of return with dividends of 17.08%. Another three funds show gains of around 16%, Urca Prime Renda (URPR11) – the biggest payer in 2021 –, Riza Arctium Real Estate (ARCT11) and Valora CRI (VGIP11). Check out the complete list:

ticker Background Sector Return with dividends – 12 months (%)* VGHF11 Valora Hedge Fund Titles and Val. furniture 17.08 URPR11 Urca Prime Income Titles and Val. furniture 16.94 ARCT11 Riza Arctium Real Estate Hybrid 16.78 VGIP11 IP value Titles and Val. furniture 16.24 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. furniture 15.77 AFHI11 AF Invest Cri Titles and Val. furniture 15.75 DEVA11 Devant Titles and Val. furniture 15.64 KNIP11 Kinea Price Index Titles and Val. furniture 15.19 KNHY11 Kinea High Yield Titles and Val. furniture 15.06 NCHB11 NCH ​​High Yield Titles and Val. furniture 14.99

Source: Economatica

Valora Hedge Fund is a fund with a multi-strategy profile, which can invest in CRI, shares of other FIIs, investment funds in credit rights (FIDC), investment and equity fund (FIP), in addition to real estate debentures and shares of listed companies. In the purse.

Currently, 16.7% of the fund’s portfolio is in the capital gain strategy, with shares in shopping malls and real estate developers. Within the income-oriented portfolio, CRIs account for 59% of the portfolio.

At the beginning of the month, Valora Hedge Fund distributed BRL 0.13 per share, an amount equivalent to a monthly return of 1.30%. In December 2021, the fund reached a dividend yield monthly rate of 1.80%, as shown on the Valora Hedge Fund page on InfoMoney.

