Do you usually nap during the day? Study links this habit to high blood pressure and stroke

A study published on Monday (25) in the scientific journal Hypertension, of the American Heart Association, links regular naps to an increased risk of developing high blood pressure and suffering a stroke.

The researchers analyzed data from 360,000 individuals, aged between 40 and 69, who lived in the UK and had no history of hypertension or stroke.

For 11 years, they provided blood, urine and saliva samples and lifestyle information. On four occasions, between 2006 and 2009, they were asked about the habit of napping during the day.

In addition to observational criteria, the study authors also used a genetic risk validation to investigate whether naps were associated with the investigated health problems.

All subjects studied were divided into groups based on how often they reported napping: “never/rarely”, “sometimes” or “generally”.

When analyzing the data, the authors found that people who used to nap were, on average, 12% more likely to develop high blood pressure and 24% more likely to have a stroke than those who reported never napping.

However, the risk of having high blood pressure was even higher (20%) among individuals younger than 60 years old who usually napped, compared to those who never napped. After age 60, the chance of this disease was 10% higher.

Hypertension and stroke do not have a single cause, and this was also highlighted in the study.

It was noticed, for example, that a higher percentage of participants who reported frequent napping were also people with habits that contribute to these diseases, such as smoking and daily alcohol consumption. Others also reported suffering from insomnia or snoring.

“While taking a nap in and of itself is not harmful, many people who take naps may do so because of poor sleep at night. Sleeping poorly at night is associated with poor health, and naps are not enough to compensate for this,” he explains. in a statement, sleep expert Michael A. Grandner, director of the Sleep Health Research Program and the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Clinic and professor of psychiatry at the University of Arizona in Tucson (USA).

For Grandner, the study “echoes other findings that generally show that taking more naps appears to reflect an increased risk of heart health and other problems.”

But that doesn’t mean taking naps is a sentence that you’ll have high blood pressure or have a stroke. The study serves more as a guideline for future scientific research that may be developed.

The authors themselves admit that the duration of naps was not analyzed, in addition to the fact that the participants were middle-aged Europeans, which creates limitations in relation to the data.







