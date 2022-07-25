Doctor is beaten with clubs in the countryside of Amapá – SelesNafes.com

Per RODRIGO ÍNDIO

The health condition of the doctor is serious. He was beaten with clubs last Sunday (24), when he was returning from a plot of land where he was walking with his family. The case took place in the community of Lontra da Pedreira, in the rural area of ​​Macapá, which is accessed via Highway AP-070.

The portal SelesNafes.com heard from the victim’s family. According to Henrique Reis, brother-in-law of doctor Jailson de Amorim Mariano, after spending the day fraternizing and resting in the family chalet, they returned to the urban area of ​​the capital, around 7 pm, when everything happened.

“We were returning from our land, which is across the river. [Pedreira]. When pulling up to the port to unload our things, a woman started screaming and cursing us, because, according to her, we had touched the tail of her boat, but that didn’t happen”, explained Henrique.

The witness said that upon disembarkation the situation worsened.

“This woman’s son-in-law went after my brother [que também é médico] and my brother-in-law [Dr. Jailson] to attack, and with a push from my brother to push away, the guy fell. When this guy fell, about 30 men appeared on top of my brother and brother-in-law. We didn’t react, we had our things. His 5-year-old daughter was present, as well as another child, my nephew,” said the brother-in-law.

The women only managed to protect the children. Also according to Henrique, it was when a man named Ernandi Santos appeared, with a leg in his hands.

“He said he was going to kill. It all happened so fast that we already saw my brother-in-law lying on the floor, unconscious and very injured. His condition is delicate, he had serious bruises, mainly on his head. He is in serious condition in the HCAL ICU,” he added.

Doctor Jailson de Amorim Mariano was helped by his own family. Since then, he has been hospitalized at Hospital de Clínicas Dr. Alberto Lima, in the center of Macapá.

According to the family, a police report was registered, because in addition to the attempted murder, a gold chain was taken. They ask for justice.

The case is monitored by the Civil Police. Jailson Mariano works in several health units in Macapá.