Documentary about the murder of Daniella Perez is SHOCKING people; Check out the reactions!

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago

The documentary series’Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez‘ finally made it to the catalog of HBO Max. And left people shocked with new revelations about the death of the actress.

with direction of Tatiana Issa and Guto Barrawho also wrote the script, the five-episode production reconstructs in detail the facts and judgment of the case that impacted Brazil in the early 1990s.

In 1992, the actress and dancer Daniella Perez foi murdered by William of Padua and your wife, Paula Thomaz, in a cruelly premeditated crime. The premature death of the 22-year-old shook the country. the murder of Danielladaughter of the Brazilian author and producer, winner of the International Emmy, Gloria Perezgained notoriety and occupied the front pages of national newspapers for years.

After three decades, Gloria Perez revisits the search for the truth behind this story that changed his life forever. The author shares her experience as the production presents, in unpublished records, the details of the investigations and the trial of this case of doubly qualified homicide.

As the victim’s mother, she tracked down witnesses, identified evidence and helped expose errors by Brazilian authorities. Her performance was fundamental for the resolution of the case, in addition to having left a legacy by getting the change of Brazilian legislation, starting to include qualified homicide within the heinous crimes.

For the director and screenwriter Guto Barrathe production of true crime corroborates the elucidation of this tragedy that marked Brazil. “Through a thorough research work, we bring to light the barbarity of the crime, with information that was not revealed at the time of the murder.” Second Tatiana Issawho directed and worked together with Guto, “The Daniella Perez case inspires many feelings and its documentary portrayal reveals not only Daniella as an artist, daughter and wife, but also the deficiency of the Brazilian legal system.”

