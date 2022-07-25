Documentary about the murder of Daniella Perez is SHOCKING people; Check out the reactions!

The documentary series’Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez‘ finally made it to the catalog of HBO Max. And left people shocked with new revelations about the death of the actress.

with direction of Tatiana Issa and Guto Barrawho also wrote the script, the five-episode production reconstructs in detail the facts and judgment of the case that impacted Brazil in the early 1990s.

30 years later, Brazil has not forgotten this crime, the killers have served their sentences (reduced) and are at liberty, but Daniella Perez never returns.

What justice is this?#Brutal Pact pic.twitter.com/yMhT58FYK0 — ೃ✧ Ld ೃ✧🇧🇷🏴 (@Ld_Cml) July 21, 2022

“That day. What impresses me the most is that that day started in an ordinary way. Why don’t these days that change your life, that throw your life over a cliff and turn you upside down, have a sign?” Gloria Perez’s lines in the documentary #Brutal Pact they are destructive.💔 — Laís Souza (@LaisPns) July 22, 2022

things you will see in the Pact Brutal series, about the murder of Daniella Perez: her tennis has no dirt. it has asphalt marks: the technical report proves that it never, never entered the undergrowth, it was dumped there; — Canceldissima (@WanMontA_) July 23, 2022

💔 The miniseries “Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez”, released on HBO MAX, finally tells how this tragedy happened. It’s not fair for your killers to go on with their lives, get married, have children, etc. These monsters shouldn’t be able to step out into the street without being scolded. pic.twitter.com/e91cC0MGwe — ARRascapeta👹☠️😈 (@nmarchewx) July 23, 2022

I’ve already checked out the two episodes of “Pacto Brutal”, a new documentary series from HBO Max, which tells the story of the murder of actress Daniella Perez. The name is not wrong, the story is brutal. The first episode is harrowing, as if we were following everything in real time. pic.twitter.com/L67oFxKAfQ — Márcio Paulo (@omarciopaulo) July 22, 2022

I watched the first episode of the brutal pact, of the Daniella Perez case on HBO, and I was horrified. Them showing a photo of her body from various angles was kind of tense, but I thought it was necessary to really impact and show how cruel Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Peixoto were — k (@mangabinhajr) July 22, 2022

Oh!! Watching “Brutal Pact”, HBO, I feel like a goof. The press lies, fantasizes, omits. How ashamed I feel to have been deceived, led, induced my whole life. shame.

I will return to the only true source: the word of GOD. SEE TRUTH. Good morning everyone. — LUDINARO (@Ubiratansoare14) July 23, 2022

Killer of Daniela Perez, Guilherme de Pádua is a supporter of Bolsonaro and became a pastor. Convicted of the crime committed alongside his wife at the time, he lives in freedom and has more than 30,000 followers on social media. The crime is portrayed in the HBO MAX series “Brutal Pact”. pic.twitter.com/FyHeZrl9vD — Novas (@temosnovas) July 22, 2022

In 1992, the actress and dancer Daniella Perez foi murdered by William of Padua and your wife, Paula Thomaz, in a cruelly premeditated crime. The premature death of the 22-year-old shook the country. the murder of Danielladaughter of the Brazilian author and producer, winner of the International Emmy, Gloria Perezgained notoriety and occupied the front pages of national newspapers for years.

After three decades, Gloria Perez revisits the search for the truth behind this story that changed his life forever. The author shares her experience as the production presents, in unpublished records, the details of the investigations and the trial of this case of doubly qualified homicide.

As the victim’s mother, she tracked down witnesses, identified evidence and helped expose errors by Brazilian authorities. Her performance was fundamental for the resolution of the case, in addition to having left a legacy by getting the change of Brazilian legislation, starting to include qualified homicide within the heinous crimes.

For the director and screenwriter Guto Barrathe production of true crime corroborates the elucidation of this tragedy that marked Brazil. “Through a thorough research work, we bring to light the barbarity of the crime, with information that was not revealed at the time of the murder.” Second Tatiana Issawho directed and worked together with Guto, “The Daniella Perez case inspires many feelings and its documentary portrayal reveals not only Daniella as an artist, daughter and wife, but also the deficiency of the Brazilian legal system.”

