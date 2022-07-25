Drivers’ statements after Formula 1 2022 French GP – Formula 1 News

Charles Leclerc complained about the throttle stuck after the crash (Video: Playback)

Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 French GP. The Red Bull driver took advantage of Charles Leclerc’s retirement at Paul Ricard this Sunday (24) and secured his seventh triumph of 2022 over Lewis Hamilton. George Russell took the last podium spot.

17s310 behind his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Pérez was fourth, against Carlos Sainz Jr., who had to make a recovery test after starting last, but had to serve a 5s penalty for being released from the pits in an unsafe manner.

Max Verstappen took advantage of Leclerc’s crash and took the race in France (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Fernando Alonso took sixth place, ahead of Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo. Lando Norris won a contest with Sebastian Vettel to secure tenth place.

Pierre Gasly was 12th, ahead of Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher. Guanyu Zhou, Nicholas Latifi, Kevin Magnussen, Leclerc and Yuki Tsunoda were the retirements in France.

Check out the statements of the drivers after the French GP:

Max Verstappen, winner: Verstappen highlights good pace in France and cites tires as a challenge: “Take care until the end”

Lewis Hamilton, second: Hamilton sees reliability as an asset and reveals dehydration in France: “I lost 3kg”

Charles Leclerc retired after the crash (Photo: Reproduction)

George Russell, third: Russell criticizes Pérez for “not giving space” and defends himself: “I had the wheel ahead”

Sergio Perez, fourth: Pérez blames wrong message on VSC for ‘nap’ in France: “It interfered with the result”

Carlos Sainz Jr., fifth: Ferrari: “Exaggerated criticism” (opens in a new tab)” rel=”noreferrer noopener” class=”ek-link”>Sainz celebrates reaction in France and defends Ferrari tactics: “Exaggerated criticism”

Fernando Alonso, sixth: Alonso values ​​“solid racing” in France and says: “We can always be in the top-6”

Lando Norris, seventh: Alpine “somewhat faster” than McLaren in France (opens in a new tab)” rel=”noreferrer noopener” class=”ek-link”>Norris and Ricciardo recognize Alpine “somewhat faster” than McLaren in France

Esteban Ocon, eighth: Ocon celebrates Alpine’s double score in France: “Goal accomplished”

Sebastian Vettel played down teammate Lance Stroll’s closure in France (Photo: Aston Martin)

Daniel Ricciardo, ninth: Ricciardo laments ‘defense instead of attack’ and says points don’t make him ‘very satisfied’

Lance Stroll, tenth: Stroll extols “great first lap” and says he blames tires for a Vettel crash

Sebastian Vettel, 11th: F1 (opens in a new tab)” rel=”noreferrer noopener” class=”ek-link”>Vettel sees race “frustrating” and minimizes Stroll’s close at F1 French GP

Pierre Gasly, 12th: “We tried to fight our way into the scoring zone and got 12th place, which is clearly not the performance we would have liked. The fans and spectators made a special weekend to put a smile on my face, but I am extremely disappointed with the performance we showed. If we had known what the problem was, we would have changed, but it was slipping all over the place and lacked grip, especially in the high corners. I tried everything I could in the car, changing the lines, but nothing worked. Obviously I don’t want to jump to any conclusions, but based on the pace we had today, we need to review to understand why we did so well on Friday and have suffered since. We finished just 3s behind 10th, so it wasn’t that far behind, but they don’t give points for 11th or 12th. Now it is important to understand this new package. It will take some time but it is a tight squad so we have to find the solutions. There are a few days left before Budapest, so we as a team have to stay stronger to find solutions and take a step forward.”

Alexander Albon, 13th: “It was complicated today, but more enjoyable. We were in the fray for most of the race and we looked close to the points. We were a little behind in terms of pace and we were consuming a lot of tire to try to stay close, which affected us in the end. Let’s look at the data and hope we can improve for next week as we were pretty quick in qualifying. Let’s see that and see what we can do better in qualifying.”

Valtteri Bottas, 14th: “It was a really long race, and it felt like we put in a lot of sweat with nothing to show for it. Of course, you can learn something in every race, so this has to be what we take away from this weekend. We lost several positions at the beginning, and that caused us a lot of difficulties: our race pace was not as good as expected, even though the car has improved a lot on medium tyres. Hopefully some updates we will have in Budapest will help us, we know the team is working hard on this. To stay in the fray with the cars ahead in the Constructors’ Championship, we need to find some extra performance, but I’m confident we can do that as a team.”

Mick Schumacher was involved in a crash with Zhou in France and finished 15th (Photo: Haas F1 Team)

Mick Schumacher, 15th: “We had a difficult start on the medium tyres, it didn’t work out as well as we thought. We knew it was going to be tough so we stopped early but unfortunately there was a safety car which meant a lot of people essentially got a free stop. With a pit lane like the one we have here, the difference is very big, so we were way behind and then we had contact with Zhou. Overall it was pretty tough, but we learned a few things. I hope we have a better weekend in Budapest.”

Guanyu Zhou, did not complete: “With ten or 15 laps to go, I was struggling with a power unit problem. I tried to change a few things, but eventually that ended my race. It was a technical issue, and we will investigate this before Budapest to prevent it from happening again. Other than that, the race never went our way, we were suffering all the time. Regarding contacting Mick [Schumacher], I was defending on the inside at turn 11, he was trying to go on the outside, but we got to a point where the turn just became too tight for me. I think it’s hard to judge for both of us as it compromised my race. Unfortunately, that happens in motorsport, we just have to keep going. It was definitely not a day to remember for us, but having another race in a row means we have another weekend of opportunities to be competitive again and put ourselves where we need to be.”

Nicholas Latifi, did not complete: “There are a lot of positive things to take away from today’s race. The pace was competitive, especially in dirty air, and I was racing against cars I haven’t raced all year, which is nice. I certainly don’t think I was to blame for the incident with Kevin, maybe it was more of a racing incident. It was a shame as our pace was strong and we were racing against cars that were a little stronger. Being further up in the standings would have made a difference, but it’s good to race again. I feel confident with the pace that came with the update and feel like the season is getting back on track.”

Kevin Magnussen, did not complete: “We did our best and I tried a lot today, I did some good tricks, but in the end the tire degradation was too high. The car was great at the start of the stints and our pace was fantastic, as we saw yesterday in qualifying as well. For some reason, we had a lot of burnout and that’s why we couldn’t really fight today.”

Charles Leclerc, did not complete: Leclerc exempts Ferrari and admits error for crash in France: “I don’t deserve to be champion like that”

Yuki Tsunoda, did not complete: “The car was pretty damaged at the start and it got worse with each lap. I watched through the onboard camera and definitely left room, but he lost control. It ended our whole run and in the end 5s isn’t enough when he went on without any damage, even scoring. I know these things happen in racing, but it’s a shame, especially after such a good qualifying. I feel bad for the team, also for everyone at the factory, for ending up like this after all the work they’ve done. We didn’t score any points after such a massive update, but at the same time, I feel like I did the best I could this weekend. Although qualifying was good, the race is where the points are distributed, so it was unfortunate. The top eight would have been possible, but it is what it is, and we will certainly come back stronger and better in Hungary. We have a good car, so we need to remain optimistic.”

Formula 1 returns next weekend, between the 29th and 31st of July with the Hungarian GP that closes the first part of the championship. O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all weekend activities in Hungaroring.

