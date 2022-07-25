Dynamo Moscow prepares to terminate Guillermo Varela; Flamengo has a clear path – Flamengo – Flamengo news and matches

Episode of the abandonment of the concentration was crucial for the decision of the Russian board

O Flamengo is more than active in the market. In addition to signing Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal, the Rubro-Negro continues in search of reinforcements. Now, the name of the time is the right side Guillermo Varela. The 29-year-old Uruguayan even left the concentration of Dynamo Moscow (RUS) on the eve of a match in the second round of the Russian League, which angered the board of the European club. After the episode, the team leaders had a brief meeting with the player’s staff to communicate the termination of contract.

Outside of Dynamo Moscow’s plans, Guillermo Varela has already been to the team’s base, in the Russian capital, to collect his materials and must leave Russia in the next few hours. The club, by the way, prepares a statement to make the termination official. Information first disclosed by journalist Fábio Aleixo.

Shortly after leaving Dinamo’s concentration the day before the game against Torpedo Moscow on Sunday (24), Varela was the target of important figures at the club, who spoke out. The team’s executive director, Pavel Pivovarov, made clear his dissatisfaction with the Uruguayan’s action.

— Losing a match is a serious offense. Let’s legally work on this issue. I don’t want to discuss the details. Varela’s future at Dynamo? Let’s wait and make a decision. But trust has been eroded. Club protection point? Some players have this in their contract. Varela did not sign – fired Pivovarov to the Russian portal “Championship”.

STAFE DE VARELA REVEALS NEGOTIATIONS IN BRAZIL

Guillermo Varela is managed by businessman Oscar Bentacur. The right-back’s own staff revealed that the Uruguayan player is awaiting a contract renewal offer from Dinamo this Monday (25). As the proposal for contract renewal will not happen, the Uruguayan tends to advance in conversations with Brazilian football, that is, with the Flamengo.

— Tomorrow (Monday 25th), Dinamo must make an offer for a new contract if the club wants to keep Varela. Guillermo will stay in Moscow if the money difference isn’t that big. If the difference in finances is large, Varela will have to leave for Brazil — the businessman also anticipated the Russian portal “Championship”.

With only Matheuzinho and Rodinei in the cast, the Flamengo looking for another name, even though it is not a priority on the board’s agenda. Guillermo Varela was offered and pleases the leaders of Rubro-Negro. The FIFA clause, referring to athletes who play football in Russia and Ukraine, even, tends to be decisive in conversations between FlaUruguayan player and Russian club.