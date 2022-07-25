Economy wants state-owned companies to pay more dividends to offset Union spending in election year | Economy

The Secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, said this Monday (25) that the ministry asked federal state-owned companies to evaluate paying more dividends to the government in 2022. The objective, according to Colnago, is to compensate for extra expenses created this election year.

The Economy wants, with dividends, the Union to be able to balance part of the expenses with the creation and expansion of social benefits foreseen in the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that became known as “PEC Kamikaze”, due to the impact on public accounts .

The Electoral Law does not allow it, but thanks to the approval of the PEC, the government managed to increase social spending a few months before the election. The benefits are expected to last until December.

The Economy also wants to compensate for the exemption from taxes on fuel.

These measures taken on the eve of the elections cost the government BRL 58 billion, calculated Colnago.

The government is not obliged to compensate these expenses, but the technicians of the Ministry of Economy understand that seeking a balance would convey an image of fiscal engagement.

The portfolio’s request was directed mainly to public banks, such as BNDES, which pays dividends every six months and in a percentage below the authorized amount, which is up to 60% of profit. The government wants the bank to distribute up to 60% of the profit, and that this be done on a quarterly basis.

“We understand that it is important that these expenses that were created in an emergency way now with the PEC and with the loss of revenue with the complementary law 194 [dos combustíveis]…This adds up to R$ 58 billion, so we are seeking to have extraordinary revenues not foreseen in the Budget in the same magnitude of R$ 58 billion”, said the secretary during a press conference.

Also according to Colnago, the government has already raised BRL 44 billion in extraordinary revenues, the result of the BRL 26 billion from Eletrobras privatization and BRL 18.6 billion paid by BNDES to the Union.

“So, the expense part, in a way, was already borne with the revenue that was not coming in, but we would like the revenue waiver part to also be borne with this extraordinary revenue”, he said.

“The objective is to give a, ‘look, fiscally we are as we were before. Exceptional obligations were created, which we paid with exceptional revenues,'” summarized Colnago.

Primary surplus expectation

The secretary also said that the government’s accounts may end the year with a positive result. It would be the first primary surplus (not counting debt interest payments) since 2014. The government has spent more than it collects (primary deficit) for eight years.

In the latest revenue and expenditure assessment report, the Ministry of Economy expects to end the year with a deficit of R$ 59.35 billion, but Colnago says that, given the pace of collection, it should be possible to bring this predicted deficit to zero and even have a small surplus.