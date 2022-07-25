Eduardo Baptista and Sebastián Battaglia are also speculated to be Vasco’s coach

Behind the scenes of São Januário, some names of coaches that please Vasco’s board were revealed to Torcedores.com. At this moment, the club evaluates all possible scenarios, Brazilian and foreign, in order to be assertive in the ball market.

In the early morning of last Sunday (24), coach Maurício Souza was fired by President Jorge Salgado. He couldn’t resist Vasco’s 1-0 defeat to Vila Nova for the 20th round of Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

Hired to replace Zé Ricardo, who accepted a proposal from Shimizu S-Pulse, from Japan, Maurício Souza commanded Vasco on eight occasions. In the meantime, there were three victories, two draws, three defeats and a performance of 45.8%.

Three Brazilian names are on the list. Two are considered strong candidates. One is touted as “Plan B”. And an Argentine comes as the surprise among the names offered by businessmen, representatives and intermediaries in the world of football.

Below are the names that Torcedores.com had access to as the coaches being evaluated in São Januário. It is worth mentioning an important detail: There is, for now, no proposal by the professionals. Therefore, the club only studies the profiles presented.

Guto Ferreira

He has been without a club since June, when he left Bahia. For having experience in Série B, he is seen with good eyes by the board of Vasco. He started his career at São Paulo under-19 in 1996. In professional teams he spent 16 clubs.

Guto Ferreira has already commanded Noroeste, Corithians-AL, XV de Novembro, ABC, Criciúma, Mogi Mirim, Figueirense, Ponte Preta, Internacional, Chapecoense, Sport Recife and Ceará. Abroad, he commanded Penafil and Naval, both from Portugal.

Renato Gaucho

Renato Gaúcho commanded Vasco on two occasions. In the meantime, he was marked by having coached the club’s first relegation to the second division. Despite this, he is the only coach who has the most successful record.

Throughout his career, he won the Recopa Sul-Americana (2018), the Copa Libertadores da América (2017), the Copa do Brasil (2007 and 2016) and the Campeonato Gaúcho (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021). In addition, he commanded seven teams after he took over the role of coach.

In addition to Vasco, he played for Flamengo, Fluminense, Athletico Paranaense and Madureira. His only experience in Serie B was ahead of Bahia in 2010. Recently, his name was quoted to take over Atlético-MG.

Eduardo Baptista

The 50-year-old coach has been without a club since he was sacked from Juventude in June. He started his career at Sport Recife, in 2014, and went through Fluminense, Ponte Preta, Palmeiras. Atlético-GO, Coritiba, Vila Nova, CSA, Mirassol and Remo.

Throughout his career, he won the Brasileirão da Série D (2020), the Copa do Nordeste (2014), the Copa Verde (2021) and the Campeonato Pernambucano (2014). It is considered the “Plan B” for being a cheap professional for the reality of the clubs that dispute the Series B.

Sebastián Battaglia

He is the only foreigner, for now, evaluated by the board. Sebastián Battaglia fits the profile sought by Vasco. He has been unemployed since being fired from Boca Juniors. He led the Argentine team to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América.

At 41 years old, he has never worked outside his country. For his former club, he won the Argentine League Cup (2022) and the Argentine Cup (2021). As a player, he was a multi-champion for Boca Juniors, playing alongside the stars Juan Román Riquelme and Martín Palermo.

Source: fans.com