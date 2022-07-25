Eduardo Costa appears with a woman from Espírito Santo, children and ex-husband of the wife

Photo: Reproduction / Instagram @marianapolastreli





It seems, Eduardo Polastreli overcame all the trauma surrounding her divorce with Mariana Polastreli, from the beginning to the middle of last year. That’s because the businessman posed with the ex and the current one from capixaba, the singer Eduardo Costaand with the children of the former couple in the show that the countryman did on Saturday night (23).

The click beyond unusual was shared by the blonde this Sunday afternoon (24).

ALSO READ: Brazilian Army has Varginha ET files, says active military to podcaster

At the time of their separation, Eduardo (Polastreli) went to the media and gave interviews talking about his dissatisfaction with the whole situation. At the time, this columnist was the first to interview Mariana, exclusively, who then retorted the attacks and defended herself alongside the new love.

ALSO READ: Ex-Ilha Record, Aline takes on affair and reveals romance with another woman

In the image she shared from the weekend, the businesswoman and influencer even joked in the caption: “First show with us all together. Step aside and be surprised”. The photo of everyone together was the second of a carousel that the model took on Instagram.

The pretty girl’s fans left a flurry of comments on the post, praising the maturity of everyone involved. “What a beautiful maturity to see! Love always wins”, said one. “What an example!” observed another. “God will bless you greatly”, one more wished.

ALSO READ: Mara Maravilha detonates Daniela Mercury: “Disrespected Jesus. It’s a shame”

IN PEACE

THE Pedro Permuy Column, who is not silly or anything, had already noticed that Eduardo’s (again, Polastreli) behavior was changing. It’s just that in recent months he, who used to complain and drop indirect in the networks, did not speak when Mariana appeared with the children who had the fruits of the old marriage – which before could be a problem.

The ex-couple has even exchanged barbs publicly and Mariana, on one occasion, even vented: “The ox screams for the cow”.

Mariana and Eduardo (now, yes, Costa) have been together since the middle of the first half of 2021.