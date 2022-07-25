Elmano goes with Camilo to meet Lula before being announced as a candidate for the government

Details are lacking for state deputy Elmano de Freitas to be announced as a PT candidate for governor of Ceará. In the PT and with the federation parties — PCdoB and PV — it is already closed. Former governor Camilo Santana (PT) has practically concluded the consultations with the MDB and Progressistas. Between this Sunday and Monday, the 25th, Elmano will travel to São Paulo with Camilo and federal deputy José Guimarães (PT). On the return there must be the official announcement. The information that he will be the candidate was anticipated on Saturday by O POVO columnist Eliomar de Lima.

According to PT members, Elmano’s name has been well received by the allies. The intention is for him to be supported by the parties that met with Camilo last week — PT, PCdoB, PV, Progressistas, MDB and PSDB — although the latter’s presence in the bloc was later contested. Camilo is still trying to attract the PSB. And PT members say that, once the name is announced, they will look for other parties.

Camilo has said, according to interlocutors, that he will be willing to run Ceará alongside Elmano to make it possible. He also has the endorsement of deputy Luizianne Lins, who launched him as a candidate for mayor in 2012.

