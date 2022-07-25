Elon Musk denies having an affair with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin | Technology

Yadunandan Singh

Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter to deny that he had an affair with the wife of his friend and Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

According to a report published by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Musk and Nicole Shanahan allegedly had a romantic date at the Art Basel event in Miami.

Musk called the situation “total bullshit”. — Photo: Reproduction

“That’s total bullshit. Sergey and I are friends and we were at a party together last night! In three years, I’ve only seen Nicole twice – both times, with lots of people around. Not romantic.”

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google. — Photo: Paul Sakuma/AP

Sources told the WSJ that Sergey and Nicole had already split up, but were still living together. Also according to the newspaper, the relationship between the two went into crisis during the lockdown imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and also because of the couple’s three-year-old daughter.

The fact would have happened shortly after the end of the relationship between the billionaire and the singer-songwriter Claire Boucher, known as Grimes.

