Elon Musk had a romance with the wife of the founder of Google, says newspaper

The case between the billionaire and Nicole Shanahan would have motivated Sergey Brin’s divorce request and put an end to the friendship of the entrepreneurs

REUTERS/Mike Blake

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is the richest person in the world



the billionaire Elon Musk had an affair with the wife of the founder of Google, Sergey Brin, which led to the couple’s divorce. The alleged relationship of the Tesla founder with Nicole Shanahan would have happened in December last year, during an art event in Miami, according to the Daily Mail. The romance would have taken place at the same time that Musk became a father of a girl with his ex-girlfriend, singer Grimes. The billionaire’s current relationship with Australian actress Natasha Bassett began in February. Although fleeting, the relationship with Shanahan represents a rupture in the old friendship and billionaire of Elon Musk and Sergey Brin. the CEO of Tesla he would even kneel down to apologize to Sergey Brin, which didn’t work. In 2008, the Google founder provided $500,000 in financing to the auto company during the height of the automaker’s financial crisis.

With an estimated fortune of US$ 107 billion, according to Forbes ranking, Brin is the seventh richest man in the world. He has been with Nicole since 2015 and together they have a daughter. According to the Daily Mail, the Google founder filed for divorce in January of this year citing “irreconcilable differences” from his wife. Close friends reported to The Wall Street Journal this Sunday, 24, that the romance Musk-Shanahan would have motivated the separation. The case is yet another scandal in the life of billionaire Elon Musk, who begins a legal dispute over the withdrawal of the purchase of Twitter.