Elon Musk had an affair with the wife of Sergey Brin, founder of Google – Link

Musk’s case led to Sergey Brin’s divorce, says newspaper

The friendship between Elon Musk and Sergey Brin, one of the co-founders of Google, came to an end earlier this year.

according to Wall Street Journalthe richest man in the world had a brief love relationship with Nicole Shanahan, Brin’s wife since 2018.

Brin and Nicole split in January of this year citing “irreconcilable differences” weeks after the co-founder discovered the betrayal. According to the report, Musk and Nicole became close in December 2021 during Miami’s Art Basel festival. At the time, Musk’s relationship with the singer grimes was going through a crisis.

Later, Musk begged his friend’s forgiveness during a party – Brin reportedly apologized to Musk, but they’ve since stopped speaking. Both Musk and Brin and Nicole declined to comment on the report.

The friendship between billionaires has a long history: in 2008, during the financial crisis, Brin invested $500,000 in Tesla. At the time, the automaker still had serious production problems.

The new revelation piles on yet another story in the troubled personal life of the richest man in the world. In November of last year, he became the father of twins with Shivon Zilis, director of operations and special projects at Neuralink. The following month, Musk secretly had his second child with singer Grimes. In May of this year, the billionaire was accused by a flight attendant of sexual harassment – he called the allegations false.