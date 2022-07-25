Emerging crises are now more difficult to resolve

Whenever the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, investors automatically worry about a crisis in emerging markets. Today it may seem that the usual pattern is not being followed. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 0.75% again on July 27. Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka is out of foreign currencies, the Argentina face the possibility of another default (default), and many poor countries are in trouble. However, on closer inspection, the world economy has been transformed in such a way that the nature and consequences of the crisis in emerging markets have changed.

The archetypal emerging markets crisis happened in 1997-98. As the Fed raised interest rates, bringing capital back to the United States, the currency of the thailand suffered a sharp devaluation, leading to a panic that spread to South Korea and Indonesia. Then it spread to Brazil and Russia, and to LTCM, a Wall Street hedge fund that succumbed to the crisis. Calm was restored by the Fed and the Treasury as they persuaded US banks to roll over loans, and by the IMF. The three institutions that led the fight against the problem were dubbed “the committee to save the world”. A decade or so ago, there was a slight repeat of 1997-98, when the Fed signaled it would tighten its policy, triggering a sell-off in emerging markets.

Argentina flirts with new risk of default on its foreign debt Photograph: Augustin Marcarian/Reuters

However, a lot is different today. The share of emerging economies in global GDP at market prices grew from 21% to 43%. Asia’s share of emerging market results doubled to 60%, led by China and India, which are more financially independent, with state-led banking sectors and bond markets that are largely closed to foreigners. The weight of many crisis-prone places is small: Latin America represents 5% of the world’s GDP and 1.4% of the value of the stock market.

Another change is that many emerging markets have abandoned currency anchor regimes dollar (pegs), dollar debt and foreign borrowing. Currently, only 16% of its debt is in foreign currencies. Governments are increasingly dependent on local banks. Instead of sudden crises that spread across countries and across Wall Street, many places face gradual, domestic dangers: inflationary spirals or banks operating with liabilities above their assets (zombie banks). A collapse of China’s indebted financial system would hurt global growth because the Chinese economy is large, not because investors elsewhere are directly exposed.

The last change is that even where foreign creditors are important, their profile is different. For example, the “Paris Club” of creditors, which is made up mainly of rich countries and multilateral institutions such as the IMF, accounts for less than 60% of the debts of the poorest countries, down from more than 80% in 2006. .China accounts for about 20%.

The good news is that panic in emerging markets seems less likely to inflict serious damage on the rest of the world. It is estimated that countries with the highest risk of default currently represent only 5% of GDP and 3% of global public debt. The bad news is that these places are home to 1.4 billion people, or 18% of the global population, and face a huge humanitarian challenge with higher inflation, accumulating debt, higher interest rates, and expensive oil and food.

In addition, the new distribution of their debts means that it is more difficult to strike deals to get relief from them. The West does not want to help, as the money will end up in the pockets of Chinese creditors. And China is reluctant to participate in the debt negotiation, even though any modern rescue committee needs a member from Beijing. As a result, while crises in emerging markets pose less of a risk to the global economy, they can pose more of a threat to the people who live in them. / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA