EU seeks to replace gas from Russia with supplies from Nigeria – Money Times

THE European Union (EU) is looking for additional supplies from gas gives Nigeria as the bloc braces for potential Russian supply cuts, the deputy director general of the European Commission’s energy department, Matthew Baldwin, said on Saturday.

Baldwin was speaking in Nigeria, where he had meetings with officials from the largest producer of Petroleum from Africa this week.

He was told that Nigeria is improving the security of the Niger Delta and plans to reopen the Trans Niger pipeline after August, which would yield more gas exports to Europe.

The EU imports 14% of its total supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Nigeria and there is potential to more than double that, Baldwin told Reuters by phone.

Oil and gas production in Nigeria has been limited by pipeline theft and vandalism, leaving gas producer Nigeria LNG Ltd’s Bonny Island terminal operating at 60% capacity.

“If we can go beyond 80%, at that point there may be additional LNG available for cargoes for the Europe“, said Baldwin.

“They (Nigerian officials) told us, ‘Come and talk to us again at the end of August, because we think we can make real progress on this’.”

