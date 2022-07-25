“Even with a sold out tour, I am reduced to appearance”, says Manu Gavassi

From a sold out tour and starring in the new Brazilian series on Netflix, Maldives, Manu Gavassi reflected on why women artists continue to be reported with a focus on their aesthetics, rather than their achievements. “I’m about to turn 30 in a little while and I have zero patience for us to continue being reduced to our appearance and not our career”, the artist said.

It all started after the singer felt bothered by a headline that was published about her, which had as its main focus the changes in her physique, despite the singer’s great success. In addition to pointing out the recurrence of the situation with other women, she proposed an exercise: “I named male actors and singers around my age and went to see their cover. NONE reduced them to appearance. Any surgery? Botox? Hair change? None mentioned this about them. Only your great professional achievements, it doesn’t matter if they are really great or not. So I Googled the women and the story changes a little…”

Premiere-Manu-Gvassi-Series-Maldives Actress and singer Manu GavassiNatalia Molinari/Metropolis Premiere-Manu-Gvassi-Series-Maldives Manu GavassiNatalia Molinari/Metropolis Manu Gavassi (Reproduction: YouTube) Manu Gavassi (Reproduction: YouTube)Manu Gavassi (Reproduction: YouTube) @manugavassi photo Fernando Tomaz Fernando Tomaz/@manugavassi/Instagram/Reproduction Gracinha Manu Gavassi album cover Manu Gavassi’s new album coverDisclosure Manu Gavassi 2 RED She participated in the 20th edition of the program and had a rivalry with Felipe Prior, on a wall that broke records.Gabriela Schmidt / Disclosure 0

The singer was very supported by big female names in the field, such as Thelminha, Karen Jonz, Giovanna Grigio and Maisa.

Manu is responsible for the visual design of her tour Eu Só Quero Ser Normal, which premiered last Friday (22/7) and had rehearsals over three months, as the artist herself recalled. The actress also did not fail to mention her work as a protagonist in the Netflix series Maldives. This is the company’s largest current investment in Brazil.

A mixture of Rita and Amélie, Manu Gavassi reinforced her criticism: “Okay, I’m about to turn thirty in a little while and I have zero patience for us to continue being reduced to our appearance and not our career. It was because of this, in fact, that I did and undoes plastic surgery, because of this media approach to our bodies.”

With letters that say: “I want to be a fuck, my ambition. But they keep calling me cute” and “Nobody has ever changed anything with mystery”, the songwriter has always made clear her desire to see real changes in the way women are presented. In his report this Sunday, Manu Gavassi ended by saying how he wants the future to be:

“May in the future I be a little shaken candle, with a career built and that is passing on the newsstand (will there still be newsstands?) and I see a younger artist who will remind me a lot of me in the old days with the headline: ‘One more for our list gigantic collection of creative Brazilian women: Fulaninha shines on a new tour of Brazil with an artistic conception created by her, while celebrating the success of her latest character and working hard to handle all the new projects. The sky is the limit!’ Then I will breathe a sigh of relief.”

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.