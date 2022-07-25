Events that could impact the stock market this week

Published at 7:50 pm
Events on the market’s radar this week:
US interest
Externally, the decision on interest rates in the United States stands out. At 3 pm on Wednesday, the 27th, the Central Bank will announce the country’s new interest rate. Most analysts expect a rise of 0.75 percentage point, which would lift interest rates into the range between 2.25% and 2.5%.
This event could impact risky assets such as equities not only in the United States, but in Brazil.
Speech by the head of the American BC
Also on Wednesday, at 3:30 pm, Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve (BC) will speak. Depending on what he says about inflation and interest rates, the speech can impact the markets.
US GDP preview
On Thursday morning, the preview of the Gross Domestic Product of the United States will be released.
corporate
Several giants publish results in the United States. Alphabet, owner of Google, presents the quarterly balance sheet on Tuesday. Microsoft and Meta on Wednesday. Apple will be on Thursday and Amazon on Friday.
Inflation preview
In Brazil, the main highlight on the financial market agenda is the IPCA-15 for July, which will be released on Tuesday, 26th, at 9 am. This index is considered the preview of official inflation. A much higher or lower-than-expected number impacts future interest rates and high rate-sensitive stocks such as the retail and technology sector.
balance sheets in Brazil
The results agenda gains strength in Brazil. Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4) announce the result this week. See the agenda:
Tuesday, 26
Telefônica Brasil, Carrefour, Neoenergia – after market close
Wednesday, 27
Suzano – before the market opening
Energias do Brasil, Dexco, Klabin, OdontoPrev, Intelbras, Assai, GPA, Log CP, Kepler Weber – after market close
Thursday, 28
Ambev, Santander Brasil – before market opening
Vale, Petrobras, Gol, Embraer, ISA Cteep, Log Commercial Properties, Multiplan, Hypera, Vulcabras Azaleia, Paranapanema – after market close.
Friday, 29
Irani, Usiminas – before market opening
Raia Drogasil – after market close
Ibovespa chart study
Watch the graphic study of Ibovespa, Vale3, Petr4, Bbas3, Itub4, Bbdc4, Itsa4, Bpac11, Sbsp3, Mglu3, Viia3 and Alpk3. See the video here.
corporate news
(click the links below to read the details)
Squadra carries out acquisitions of PetroRio shares
BR Properties amortizes part of debt issues
BRF: unit in Abu Dhabi is approved to resume exporting chicken
Aliansce assumes management of Shopping Eldorado
Grupo Mateus opens two stores in June
Comerc completes acquisition of Energea Global’s photovoltaic plants
