Events that could impact the stock market this week

Published at 7:50 pm

Events on the market’s radar this week:

US interest

Externally, the decision on interest rates in the United States stands out. At 3 pm on Wednesday, the 27th, the Central Bank will announce the country’s new interest rate. Most analysts expect a rise of 0.75 percentage point, which would lift interest rates into the range between 2.25% and 2.5%.

This event could impact risky assets such as equities not only in the United States, but in Brazil.

Speech by the head of the American BC

Also on Wednesday, at 3:30 pm, Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve (BC) will speak. Depending on what he says about inflation and interest rates, the speech can impact the markets.

US GDP preview

On Thursday morning, the preview of the Gross Domestic Product of the United States will be released.

corporate

Several giants publish results in the United States. Alphabet, owner of Google, presents the quarterly balance sheet on Tuesday. Microsoft and Meta on Wednesday. Apple will be on Thursday and Amazon on Friday.

Inflation preview

In Brazil, the main highlight on the financial market agenda is the IPCA-15 for July, which will be released on Tuesday, 26th, at 9 am. This index is considered the preview of official inflation. A much higher or lower-than-expected number impacts future interest rates and high rate-sensitive stocks such as the retail and technology sector.

balance sheets in Brazil

The results agenda gains strength in Brazil. Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4) announce the result this week. See the agenda:

Tuesday, 26

Telefônica Brasil, Carrefour, Neoenergia – after market close

Wednesday, 27

Suzano – before the market opening

Energias do Brasil, Dexco, Klabin, OdontoPrev, Intelbras, Assai, GPA, Log CP, Kepler Weber – after market close

Thursday, 28

Ambev, Santander Brasil – before market opening

Vale, Petrobras, Gol, Embraer, ISA Cteep, Log Commercial Properties, Multiplan, Hypera, Vulcabras Azaleia, Paranapanema – after market close.

Friday, 29

Irani, Usiminas – before market opening

Raia Drogasil – after market close

Ibovespa chart study

Watch the graphic study of Ibovespa, Vale3, Petr4, Bbas3, Itub4, Bbdc4, Itsa4, Bpac11, Sbsp3, Mglu3, Viia3 and Alpk3. See the video here.

corporate news

(click the links below to read the details)

Squadra carries out acquisitions of PetroRio shares

BR Properties amortizes part of debt issues

BRF: unit in Abu Dhabi is approved to resume exporting chicken

Aliansce assumes management of Shopping Eldorado

Grupo Mateus opens two stores in June

Comerc completes acquisition of Energea Global’s photovoltaic plants

Whatsapp:

To receive news join the group via the link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/Lsdf4r2HZYf2NXhMtet1Rg

telegram

For news join this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFdKtmVSmTmfF68jIA

For graphical analysis enter this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFk1BILf5KNH9DlQ3A